The fates of two local Lucky's Market locations remain unknown.
All Lucky's Markets in Florida, except for one in Melbourne, are slated to close in February after the company filed for bankruptcy Monday, leaving the future tenants of the Port Charlotte and Venice locations up in the air.
Port Charlotte's market was slated to open soon at 19400 Cochran Blvd., next to HomeGoods, Burlington and Ross.
Meanwhile, Venice's soon-to-be location, along the 1600 block of the U.S. 41 Bypass S. Plaza, was in the former Kmart location with a new Marshall's in that same shopping center.
Publix director of communications Maria Brous did not give further details regarding these locations. However, Brous did confirm the chain is buying five Lucky's leases in Clermont, Naples, Neptune Beach, Orlando and Ormond Beach.
Aldi spokesperson Rachel Fuchs also confirmed that Aldi "is acquiring several Lucky's Market locations in Florida."
Fuchs did not say if that would include the locations in Port Charlotte or Venice.
A message to Benderson Development, which owns the Venice property that was being leased to Lucky's, was not returned.
