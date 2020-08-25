Charlotte County Public Schools open on Monday, and all eyes are on the school district to see how it handles cases of coronavirus that are bound to pop up in schools.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County recently hired 25 additional employees in order to prepare for the reopening of schools, according to Interim Health Director Joseph Pepe, who addressed questions from residents Tuesday in a Facebook Live session.
When a student contracts coronavirus, the local DOH will begin a case investigation. The infected student will not result in the entire school being shut down.
“We go through literally case-by-case on exclusion,” Pepe said. “We’ll map out the classroom and ask did your child sit next to this person? How long were they sitting next to each other? Were they wearing a mask? Was the child symptomatic? When did they become symptomatic?”
The DOH will sort people out according to their risk of exposure, and make guidance based on that.
“You get one kid in the classroom with 25 other kids,” Pepe said. “The amount of conversation and contacts in education goes up very quickly. So, that’s what we’re gearing up for.”
The health department is responsible for notifying the parents of children who were in a class with a coronavirus-positive student. The school district has created a notification system for informing parents of their children’s exposures.
The school district also set up a dashboard that will inform parents how many cases of coronavirus are in a school. The dashboard will go live Monday — the first day of school.
“...Given the data and being as transparent as possible, so that parents can make their own decisions and they’re informed based on facts,” Pepe said. “They can talk to us, they can talk to their physicians, and make that decision.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.