"President Trump continues to set and push policies that are creating economic success here at home and peace abroad. It is unfortunate that the Swamp and the Washington DC elitist want to try to take the President down in anyway possible as they know they cannot beat him at the ballot box.
"Congressman Al Green said, if we don't impeach him he will win again. Attacking President Trump has been the goal of the Democrats since they took back the House in 2018. The end goal has always been impeachment, and it was just fill in the reason why after the fact.
"Americans see through this coup attempt and the President will be re-elected in 2020."
— State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
