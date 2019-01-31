A state senator representing portions of Charlotte and Sarasota counties has filed a bill to outlaw abortions earlier than allowed under law now.
The bill (SB 558) from Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) would ban abortions 20 weeks after fertilization, because “unborn children over 20 weeks in the womb can feel pain,” Gruters said in a press release.
Doctors could face felony charges if they perform abortions at that point, with some exceptions like serious health risks to the mother.
Abortion is currently barred at 24 weeks and beyond with limited exception.
That 24-week point is when the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) says a fetus may have physiological capacity to perceive pain — when it could be viable and able to live outside the womb — but no earlier.
Last year, 94 percent of 67,897 terminated pregnancies in Florida were in the first trimester that lasts through 11 weeks of gestation. Most of the rest, or 4,092 were in the second trimester that runs through the end of the 23rd week. Just two abortions occurred in the third trimester and were performed because of a life-endangering condition or serious fetal defect, state data shows.
This is the second bill filed so far this year that would outlaw abortions sooner in the state. Earlier this month, a bill was filed in the Florida House by Rep. Mike Hill (R-Pensacola) to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected at about six weeks. Opponents of that bill say many woman don’t even realize they’re pregnant at that point and it would essentially outlaw all abortion.
Gruters’ bill would go into effect July 1 if it’s successful during the legislative session that begins March 5.
Here’s the debate on when fetuses, or unborn children, can feel pain:
No pain at 20 weeks
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists claims that scientific evidence shows neural circuitry necessary to distinguish touch from painful touch does not develop until late in the third trimester. That’s from the 24th week of gestation through birth.
“A human fetus does not have the capacity to experience pain until after viability,” according to a recent fact sheet on fetal pain from ACOG, which is an association of thousands of ob-gyns.
Viability is when a baby is born with a reasonable chance of survival.
ACOG says perception of pain requires more than the mechanical transmission and reception of signals in the brain.
“Pain is an emotional and psychological experience that requires conscious recognition of a noxious stimulus. This capacity does not develop until the third trimester at the earliest, well past the period of 20 weeks and viability,” the fact sheet states.
According to ACOG, fetal movement “is not an indication that a fetus can feel pain.”
Connections necessary to transmit signals from peripheral sensory nerves to the brain, as well as the brain structures necessary to process those signals, do not develop until at least 24 weeks of gestation, according to ACOG.
Political and governmental interference in the practice of medicine including abortion is strongly opposed by ACOG.
“There are many reasons a woman may seek abortion care at 20 weeks, including fatal or serious medical conditions to the woman and/or her fetus that cannot be diagnosed at earlier stages of pregnancy,” said Dr. Haywood L. Brown, president of ACOG, last year in a statement opposing legislation in the U.S. Senate similar to SB 558. “Determining if and when an abortion is necessary belongs in the exam room, between a woman, her physician and those she trusts — not on the Senate floor.”
ACOG also claims this kind of legislation is unconstitutional in more than a dozen states that have bans citing fetal pain at 20 weeks.
“The Supreme Court of the Unites States has consistently held that prohibiting abortion before viability violates a woman’s constitutional rights,” the organization stated.
Yes pain at 20 weeks
“The science is now very clear that unborn children over 20 weeks in the womb can feel pain as any other human can,” said Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) in a press release Monday.
“That’s why fetal anesthesia is routinely administered when surgery is performed on unborn children, and why stopping such cruel, ruthless procedures as poisoning and dismemberment on a human that feels pain and recoils from it is morally necessary,” he added.
According to the bill, at 20 weeks “an unborn child reacts to stimuli that would be recognized as painful if applied to an adult human, by recoiling or exhibiting other avoidance responses.”
“Pain receptors are present throughout an unborn child’s entire body no later than 16 weeks after fertilization, and nerves link these receptors to the brain’s thalamus and subcortical plate by no later than 20 weeks after fertilization,” the bill states.
The bill only refers to unborn child, not fetus. It says an unborn child will react with increasing stress hormones, which is “known as the stress response” when painful stimuli is applied.
“The assertion by some medical experts that an unborn child is incapable of experiencing pain until later than 20 weeks after fertilization predominately rests on the assumption that the ability to experience pain depends on the cerebral cortex and requires nerve connections between the thalamus and the cerebral cortex,” states the bill.
But, recent medical research and analysis shows that brain structures like the cerebral cortex don’t have to be complete or fully functioning for a human to experience pain.
“Evidence indicates that children born missing most of the cerebral cortex, a condition known as Hydranencephaly, nevertheless experience pain,” according to the bill.
It also argues there’s evidence that neural elements in an unborn child that process pain are different than those for adults.
As far as constitutionality, the bill says the U.S. Supreme Court has given state and federal lawmakers wide discretion to pass legislation in areas where there is “medical and scientific uncertainty.”
And “the State of Florida asserts a compelling state interest in protecting the lives of unborn children beginning at the state in their development at which substantial medical evidence indicates that they are capable of feeling pain.”
