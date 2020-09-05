Some local families felt relief when Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s eviction moratorium to Oct. 1 — but what may happen when November comes around has animal advocates worried.
More renters could be evicted toward the end of the year, which means some family pets may have no place to go.
Karen Slomba, executive director of the Animal Welfare League, said shelter staff will do all they can to assist any person or family who needs help.
"We can offer to place pets in foster homes while people figure out what to do about their situation," Slomba said. "If someone has a pet that is experiencing a medical emergency, we may also be able to assist with that."
AWL is in need of more foster homes so they can free up shelter space.
"If we can move more into foster homes, it's better because it's a much more comfortable environment," Slomba said. "Although it is an option, a shelter is a last resort. It's a very stressful place for pets."
The goal is to reunite the pets with their family, Slomba added.
"We work very closely with the homeless population and so many take phenomenal care of their pets. They will buy food for the pets before buying food for themselves."
If families register with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, they may be able to receive free food or help with vaccines.
"It's going to be a tricky situation," Slomba said. "Hopefully there won't be too many people who get evicted, and it will be much less of a crisis as we fear it could be."
The organization is looking for more people willing to take a shelter pet into their homes. If you are interested in helping, visit www.awlshelter.org or call the Animal Welfare League at 941-625-6720. Those interested in fostering or assisting the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood can go to www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
According to Charlotte County Clerk of the Court, there were 152 cases of tenant evictions in Charlotte County between March 1 and Aug. 28. Last year during that same time frame, there were 235 evictions, which means more people were able to stay in their residences due to the 2020 moratorium.
