Her license and sales tax were due, the septic permit was overdue. Rent and utilities have come due three times now.
On May 1, Punta Gorda’s Hawgz & Dawgz had $11 left in its account.
“Not good,” co-owner Susan Filkins muttered, pacing behind her empty bar. “We don’t have payroll, so we didn’t qualify for loans. I applied for unemployment; it said I was ineligible. We had some money in the bank, so I paid the bills for April. Then the bills kept coming.
“It wasn’t supposed to last this long. Lately I’ve been waking up in a panic. I’ve lost 20 pounds from stress. Even if we could open tomorrow, I won’t know for another month or two if the bar can recover enough to survive.”
When Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars and nightclubs to lock their doors at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day — one of their busiest days of the year — they still hoped to reopen before Cinco de Mayo.
Now the bills keep coming but the registers are empty.
Wendy Shirland’s voice trembled with anger.
“We were the first to close,” said the owner of Port Charlotte’s Racks Pub & Billiards. “They told us: ‘30 days to flatten the curve.’ Of course I wanted to do my part. Who wouldn’t?
“On May 4, restaurants opened up, and now people are sitting there ordering alcohol and listening to live bands. Since then, gyms and hair salons have reopened as well. Today’s May 28, and I’m still not able to open?
“It’s gone too far. I’m dipping into savings now. I was denied for unemployment but kept paying my girls their average hours’ pay because they couldn’t get anything else.
“So, our question is: Why is Gov. DeSantis discriminating against our bars? When will we be allowed to make a living?”
'I HAVE TO DO SOMETHING'
Florida’s phases have so far suggested that bars and nightclubs could reopen at 50% during Phase 2.
But bar owners are tired of hanging on every Friday press conference to find out when that will happen. Another one came and went this week. They’re bombarding the governor with emails and Tweets.
And some of them are pushing the envelope, becoming speakeasies with the door left unlocked, the lights turned low and the beer nice and cold.
“I have to do something,” said one of them. “My choices now are sit back and wait, and watch my business die … or take a risk and let a few people stop in for a beer.
“At first I was scared every time the cops drove by. Now I think they’re tired of it and understand how bad we’re hurting.”
“I emailed the governor last week,” said Sheryl “Shorty” Peters, owner of Shorty’s Place in Punta Gorda. “I told him it’s crazy to let all these restaurants open, where people are just drinking. I can social-distance just like anybody else. I feel like I’m being punished for something I didn’t do.
“I was banking on June 1 and started ordering for it. I can only make it to July 1. Then I’ll be broke.”
“Maybe next week?” guessed Dan Bernal at Port Charlotte’s PaddyWagon Irish Pub. “When you start wanting to break something just to have something to do, it’s time to get out of the house and back to work.
“We’re getting ready for limited capacity, lots of sanitation stations, little plastic swords to grab fruit, optional plastic cups and pre-shift temperature checks. But we’re at DeSantis’ mercy.”
Across the Myakka River, Chrissy Placek at Banditos Bar in Gulf Cove was expecting to celebrate her bar’s 20th anniversary in May. Now she’s just hoping to last until July 1.
“We were hoping for June 1. I’m losing my hair over this!” she said. “We’re getting calls and texts from people for whom this is home. It’s sad when you can’t go home. People are calling me for recipes to make the perfect martini.”
Russ Bellerose at Punta Gorda’s Bar 17 agreed. “This is heart wrenching. I’m within three weeks of having to make some very serious decisions.”
When the shutdown order came, Bar 17 had been in full swing with a birthday party. Everybody cheered and ordered a 5 o’clock defiance beer.
That night, Bellerose said, “I’m staying open until somebody tells me I can’t.”
He reflected, “I thought I’d see how far I could push the envelope. It wasn’t very far.”
Faced with four cruisers, six deputies and a hefty fine, he admitted, “Pretty compelling argument.”
A GOOD CAUSE
But Bellerose is still up for a good cause. Now he feels so bad for other small bars that he’s planning a special event on June 7, whether or not the governor has reopened bars by then.
“It’s a twofold private fundraising event, supported by the Patriot Riders and Steel Horse Life magazine,” he explained. “First, it’s a poker run to put revenue from beer sales back in the registers of little bars that are in the worst shape.
“Then the Fishin’ Frank’s accident happened and we felt we had to help. Participants will pay a fee to register, and we’ll have raffles and auctions, with 100% of all proceeds to Frank Hommema.”
The event starts with breakfast and registration at Hawgz & Dawgz in Punta Gorda; runs to other bars, including Shorty’s Place and Racks; and ends at Bar 17 with barbecue and a band.
