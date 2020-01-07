Welcome to Florida sign noting free orange juice

A Florida welcome sign in Tallahassee, Florida in 1956, noting a nearby official Florida Welcome Station with free orange juice.

 PHOTO FROM FLORIDA MEMORY

Official Florida Welcome Centers are mostly near the entrance to the state along I-10 west of Pensacola, I-75 at Jennings near Lake City and I-95 north of Yulee near Jacksonville.

Another center is at the west entrance of the State Capitol Building in Tallahassee, according to information from Visit Florida.

There are also county-run welcome centers in Florida.

"We never served/offered it (juice) in our visitor information center because we’re county-run and not run by VISIT FLORIDA," said Jennifer Huber, spokesperson for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.

"Several years ago we looked at serving something in our information center; however, there is an associated cost and health/sanitary points to consider. We don’t have the proper facility to keep dispensers clean," Huber said.

Could free juice for visitors ever come to the county-run welcome center?

The visitor and convention bureau is in the process of a strategic plan. Huber said she is "not sure if it will address something like that."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments