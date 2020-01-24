CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Good news: You’re already in one of the best places to retire.
This is according to a study conducted by Advanced Dental Care of Florida, which compared 381 cities spanning from Laredo, Texas to Las Vegas.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, ranked so high due to the higher percentage of locals over the age of 65 at 38%, the low rate of elderly poverty at 6.9% and affordability. The average annual Social Security income of those over the age of 65 in Punta Gorda came out to be $22,382, while the median gross monthly rent was $858, or $10,296 a year.
“Retirees should feel at home in safe, stable communities with high livability and reasonable costs,” said Olivia Biggs, who helped design the study. “The (Advanced Dental Care) team believed that Florida was where this combination occurs the most.”
The first place spot went to The Villages, which boasted a higher Social Security income of $25,505, a lower amount of those over the age of 65 in poverty at 5.6% and a higher rate of people 65 or older in the population at 54%.
Five of the top 10 cities in the study were in Florida, also including Sebring in fourth, the Sebastian-Vero Beach area in fifth and Homosassa Springs in eighth.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area ranked 19th, and the lowest-ranking MSA in Florida was the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area at number 302.
The study looked at eight different metrics: percent of the population over 65, median age, mean Social Security income, people over the age of 65 below the poverty line, median gross rent, AARP livability index, elder abuse protections by state and state taxes on social security.
