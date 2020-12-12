ENGLEWOOD — If something were to unexpectedly happen to you, what would happen to your beloved pets? Do you have someone to provide the care and love that your fur baby needs?
Suncoast Humane Society has launched “SHS Guardians” — a peace of mind pet program.
When you are no longer able to care for your furry companions, SHS Guardians will be there.
Suncoast Humane Society (SHS) now offers a guardianship program as a service for those who wish to entrust their companion animals to SHS in the event of their incapacity or death. Your one-time membership fee of $500 per pet (dog, cat, or small critter) covers their care, health checkups, any necessary vaccines, and placement into a loving home. Your lifetime membership fee may be considered a tax-deductible contribution.
Guardianship member Barry Kean shares his story of the decision to join the program:
“A few months ago it occurred to my wife, Kathy, and I that it was high time we made our wills. Figuring out what to do with our inanimate property wasn’t too difficult, but when it came to the animals, we were initially stumped. Then it occurred to us to contact Suncoast Humane Society. We had visited their shelter on San Casa Drive a few times and had been impressed with the care provided to the animals there, and the knowledge and dedication of their volunteers. When we contacted them, we were delighted to learn that they were in the process of organizing their guardianship program, designed to provide appropriate life care for beloved pets in the event of the death or disability of their owners. We signed up immediately.”
“Not everyone has a safety haven for their pets,” said SHS CEO Maureen O’Nell. “We are honored to offer you peace of mind that your pet will be taken care of by people who care for animals every day.”
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s guardianship program, SHS Guardians, visit: humane.org or contact Terry Marks, director of development, at tmarks@humane.org. For more information about the animals available to adopt or foster, as well as the programs and services of Suncoast Humane Society, visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
