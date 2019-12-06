Charlotte County calendar

Charlotte County’s calendar is available for free while supplies last.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY

You can snag a free calendar from Charlotte County, while supplies last.

Charlotte County held its 3rd annual calendar contest recently, which drew more than 150 entries.

The 14 winning entries were submitted by Regina Terpstra, Ken Hubley, Isadora De La Vega, Gladys Rouleau, Lynn DiRosa, Sharon Eng, Marc Pletcher, Laurel Adelmund, Sheri Leibman, Hunter Welsh, Jake Henderson, Sue Killion and Jane McDaniel. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all who submitted entries.

In addition to the photos, the calendars are a handy source of county facility telephone numbers and information about emergency notifications, CC-TV and social media portals.

The free calendars are available at the following locations while supplies last:

• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center

6961 San Case Drive

Englewood

• Charlotte County Administration Center

18500 Murdock Circle

Port Charlotte

• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce

2702 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte

• Charlotte County Public Safety Building

26571 Airport Road

Punta Gorda

• Charlotte County Public Works

7000 Florida St.

Punta Gorda

• Charlotte County Utilities

East Port Environmental Campus

25550 Harbor View Road, Suite 1

Port Charlotte

• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building

18400 Murdock Circle

Port Charlotte

• Englewood Charlotte Public Library

3450 North Access Road

Englewood

• Mid-County Regional Library

2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.

Port Charlotte

• North Charlotte Regional Park Recreation Center

1020 O’Donnell Blvd.

Port Charlotte

• Port Charlotte Library

2280 Aaron St.

Port Charlotte

• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library

401 Shreve St.

Punta Gorda

• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce

252 W. Marion Ave.

Punta Gorda

• South County Regional Park Recreation Center

670 Cooper St.

Punta Gorda

• Tringali Park Recreation Center

3460 N. Access Road

Englewood

