PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY
You can snag a free calendar from Charlotte County, while supplies last.
Charlotte County held its 3rd annual calendar contest recently, which drew more than 150 entries.
The 14 winning entries were submitted by Regina Terpstra, Ken Hubley, Isadora De La Vega, Gladys Rouleau, Lynn DiRosa, Sharon Eng, Marc Pletcher, Laurel Adelmund, Sheri Leibman, Hunter Welsh, Jake Henderson, Sue Killion and Jane McDaniel. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all who submitted entries.
In addition to the photos, the calendars are a handy source of county facility telephone numbers and information about emergency notifications, CC-TV and social media portals.
The free calendars are available at the following locations while supplies last:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center
6961 San Case Drive
Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center
18500 Murdock Circle
Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce
2702 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Public Safety Building
26571 Airport Road
Punta Gorda
• Charlotte County Public Works
7000 Florida St.
Punta Gorda
• Charlotte County Utilities
East Port Environmental Campus
25550 Harbor View Road, Suite 1
Port Charlotte
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building
18400 Murdock Circle
Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library
3450 North Access Road
Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library
2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.
Port Charlotte
• North Charlotte Regional Park Recreation Center
1020 O’Donnell Blvd.
Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Library
2280 Aaron St.
Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library
401 Shreve St.
Punta Gorda
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce
252 W. Marion Ave.
Punta Gorda
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center
670 Cooper St.
Punta Gorda
• Tringali Park Recreation Center
3460 N. Access Road
Englewood
