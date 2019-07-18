While Neil Armstrong made one small step for man, millions of Americans crowded around their televisions and radios witnessing the pivotal moment in history.
It was 1969, and we were walking on the moon.
The country was in turmoil. Soldiers fought in Vietnam, while citizens back home rioted and protested. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy had just been assassinated the year before. The very man who made the call to action to get on the moon 10 years prior, President John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated in 1963.
But this — Apollo 11 — was a glimmer of hope.
"It helped to bring the country back together," recalled Tom Segur, the director of Florida SouthWestern State College's Punta Gorda observatory.
Fifty years later, those who experienced that moment in history, reminisce on where they were.
Here are their stories:
