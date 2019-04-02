Quality Treasures

Karen White is the owner and operator of Quality Treasures located at 130 East Ann Street in Punta Gorda.

Quality Treasures Consignments in Punta Gorda has been open since 2014 and offers nearly new furnishings and home decor, along with workshops for chalk paint decorative painting, said Karen White, the store’s owner and operator.

“We have carefully selected from the finest homes in our local community and surrounding areas,” White said. “We display and sell local artists work here at our store.”

Q.) What has changed since you opened?

A.) We have added new things like our chalk paint workshops.

Q.) How many employees do you have?

A.) We have nine employees.

Q.) What is your most popular item?

A.) Our Annie sloan decorative chalk paint classes and we also sell the paint here.

Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?

A.) Making everybody happy... People think they have gold when they only have copper.

Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?

A.) I grew up in this area and have a lot of connections to people and places. We negotiate here... the price is not always the price!

Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?

A.) Re-think it! What you have to do is realize you’re only going to be busy part of the year. Do your research.

Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?

A.) Growth I hope. Possibly expanding. We also help the community with our donations and want to continue that as well.

