Any place with a TV will probably have the game on Sunday, but here are some spots where you can also find parties and, or game-day specials.
ENGLEWOOD
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1951 S. McCall Road, 941-473-8776.
Calico Jack’s, 1950 Beach Road, 941-475-8671.
End Zone Sports Grille, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663.
Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1859 Englewood Road, 941-460-8860.
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., 941-828-1368.
Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar, 779 W. Wentworth Street, 941-475-6882.
Sportsman’s Pub, 801 S. Indiana Ave., 941-475-4985.
NORTH PORT
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd., 941-426-3570.
Blue Tequila, 14525 Tamiami Trail, 941-888-5332.
Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd., 941-257-2100.
Linksters Tap Room, 4371 Aidan Lane, 941-426-0177.
Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, 941-426-1155.
Pink Tequila, 1163 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., 941-564-6644.
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, 941-743-4140.
Banditos Bar, 5665 S. McCall Road, 941-697-4221.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1825 Tamiami Trail, 941-766-9886.
Broad Street Bar & Grill at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, 941-625-3930.
Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1020 El Jobean Road, 941-235-9464.
Chubbyz, 4109 Tamiami Trail, 941-613-0002.
Gatorz Bar & Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, 625-5000.
The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, 255-0994.
Lime Tequila, 1978 Kings Highway, 979-9485.
Marteeni’s at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, 625-4102.
Over The Bridge, Schoolhouse Square, 4300 Kings Highway, Unit 412, 941-391-5792.
PaddyWagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, 941-206-0782.
Pop’s Port O’ Call, 4230 El Jobean Road, 941-391-6751.
Portside Tavern, 3636 Tamiami Trail, 941-629-3055.
Racks Pub & Billiards, 4030 Tamiami Trail, 941-764-6969.
White Rabbit Saloon, 8282 Wiltshire Drive, 941-623-5925.
PUNTA GORDA
Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, 941-505-0798.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, 941-505-2333.
Downtown Gatorz Bar & Grill, 502 King Street, 941-347-7518.
Fedora’s Cigar Bar, 2117 Tamiami Trail, 941-621-8732.
Shorty’s Place, 306 W. Marion Ave., 941-639-2337.
TT’s Tiki Bar, Four Points by Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, 941-637-6770.
VENICE
Bogey’s, 652 E. Venice Avenue, 941-488-9156.
Burgundy Square Café, 227 Miami Avenue West, 941-451-8261.
Flanagan’s Pub, 761 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, 941-484-1852
Linksters Tap Room, 2127 Tamiami Trail South, 941-786-1154.
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail South, 941-497-2048.
T.J. Carney’s, 231 W. Venice Avenue, 941-480-9244.
Venice Ale House, 775 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, 941-303-6906.
