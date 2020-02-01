Superbowl
Any place with a TV will probably have the game on Sunday, but here are some spots where you can also find parties and, or game-day specials.

ENGLEWOOD

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1951 S. McCall Road, 941-473-8776.

Calico Jack’s, 1950 Beach Road, 941-475-8671.

End Zone Sports Grille, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663.

Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1859 Englewood Road, 941-460-8860.

Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., 941-828-1368.

Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar, 779 W. Wentworth Street, 941-475-6882.

Sportsman’s Pub, 801 S. Indiana Ave., 941-475-4985.

NORTH PORT

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd., 941-426-3570.

Blue Tequila, 14525 Tamiami Trail, 941-888-5332.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd., 941-257-2100.

Linksters Tap Room, 4371 Aidan Lane, 941-426-0177.

Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, 941-426-1155.

Pink Tequila, 1163 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., 941-564-6644.

PORT CHARLOTTE

All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, 941-743-4140.

Banditos Bar, 5665 S. McCall Road, 941-697-4221.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1825 Tamiami Trail, 941-766-9886.

Broad Street Bar & Grill at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, 941-625-3930.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1020 El Jobean Road, 941-235-9464.

Chubbyz, 4109 Tamiami Trail, 941-613-0002.

Gatorz Bar & Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, 625-5000.

The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, 255-0994.

Lime Tequila, 1978 Kings Highway, 979-9485.

Marteeni’s at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, 625-4102.

Over The Bridge, Schoolhouse Square, 4300 Kings Highway, Unit 412, 941-391-5792.

PaddyWagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, 941-206-0782.

Pop’s Port O’ Call, 4230 El Jobean Road, 941-391-6751.

Portside Tavern, 3636 Tamiami Trail, 941-629-3055.

Racks Pub & Billiards, 4030 Tamiami Trail, 941-764-6969.

White Rabbit Saloon, 8282 Wiltshire Drive, 941-623-5925.

PUNTA GORDA

Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, 941-505-0798.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, 941-505-2333.

Downtown Gatorz Bar & Grill, 502 King Street, 941-347-7518.

Fedora’s Cigar Bar, 2117 Tamiami Trail, 941-621-8732.

Shorty’s Place, 306 W. Marion Ave., 941-639-2337.

TT’s Tiki Bar, Four Points by Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, 941-637-6770.

VENICE

Bogey’s, 652 E. Venice Avenue, 941-488-9156.

Burgundy Square Café, 227 Miami Avenue West, 941-451-8261.

Flanagan’s Pub, 761 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, 941-484-1852

Linksters Tap Room, 2127 Tamiami Trail South, 941-786-1154.

Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail South, 941-497-2048.

T.J. Carney’s, 231 W. Venice Avenue, 941-480-9244.

Venice Ale House, 775 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, 941-303-6906.

