Most of the restaurants that don’t pass an inspection by the Florida Department of Professional and Business Regulation aren’t involved in critical situations that close them down or result in fines.
Typically, they are found to have some intermediate or basic violations.
Just some examples of that include: having a bathroom door that isn’t self closing, employees engaged in food prep without beard guards, a manager lacking proof of being a certified food manager, no Heimlich maneuver or choking sign posted, or food cooling in an improperly sized container.
They’re things that aren’t deemed critical, and don’t pose an immediate threat to diners’ safety, according to state inspection criteria.
But there can also be high priority violations found, like: food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening; dish-machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength; evidence of rodent droppings or “rub marks”; a pesticide emitting strip in a food prep area; or raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in a reach-in cooler.
But even with these examples, restaurants often remain open to the public before re-inspection. Then, they often pass their follow-up inspections.
Less frequently, there can be fines, as is the case recently with at least two restaurants in the region.
“DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants goal is to gain compliance through inspection, education and immediate corrective action whenever possible,” said Patrick R. Fargason, DBPR communications director. “Division inspectors return to the establishment as often as necessary to achieve compliance. Fines are the end result when a restaurant fails to achieve compliance after multiple inspections.”
On any given day, establishments may have more or less violations than reflected in their most recent inspection. Each inspection report is just a snapshot of conditions present at the time of the inspection. Inspections also may not represent overall, long-term conditions at any restaurant, and because that can change rapidly restaurants aren’t graded or rated through the state, according to disclaimers from the DBPR.
These are restaurants in Charlotte County (7), DeSoto County (1) along with North Port and Englewood in Sarasota County (4), which didn’t pass inspections between May 12 and June 12.
They required re-inspection, and may have since passed their follow-ups.
Two restaurants in the region were fined during in that time, according to online information from DBPR as of June 20.
Charlotte County
These seven restaurants required follow-up inspections, and another was fined.
• WING KING CHICKEN SHACK, 4212 N. Access Rd., Englewood
One high priority violation, four intermediate violations and two basic violations found during June 1 inspection.
• OVER THE BRIDGE, 4300 Kings Highway, #412, Port Charlotte
No high priority violations, four basic violations, and seven intermediate violations found during May 25 inspection.
• CODY’S ORIGINAL ROADHOUSE, 1441 Tamiami Trail Unit 101, Port Charlotte
Two high priority violations, 11 basic violations and five intermediate violations during May 19 inspection.
• LA FIORENTINA LLC, 10361 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda
One high priority violation, two basic violations and six intermediate violations during May 14 inspection.
• MONTY’S RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA, 2515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
No high priority violations, six basic violations and seven intermediate violations during May 14 inspection.
• GATOR SHACK, 8000 State Rd 31, Punta Gorda
No high priority violations, six basic violations, and two intermediate violations during May 14 inspection.
• PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA, 2828 S Mccall Rd Ste 1, Englewood
No high priority violations, four basic violations and two intermediate violations during May 13 inspection.
• SUBWAY, 24123 Peachland Lvd C-5, Port Charlotte
$400 fine ordered May 15 for violations. Five basic violations, three high priority violations found during March 22 inspection.
DeSoto County
This restaurant required a follow-up inspection, and was fined.
• EL CHARRO MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 420 N Brevard Ave., Arcadia
Three high priority violations, two intermediate violations and five basic violations. $400 fine ordered May 22.
Sarasota County (North Port, Englewood)
These four the restaurants required follow-up inspections.
• PANERA BREAD #1600, 17899 Tamiami Trl, North Port
Two basic violations, one high priority violation and two intermediate violations found during May 16 inspection.
• SUBWAY #36605, 17000 Tamiami Trl, North Port
Three basic violations, no high priority violations and three intermediate violations found during May 16 inspection.
• TACO BELL, 4998 Centerview Lane, North Port
Five basic violations, no high priority violations and two intermediate violations found during May 19 inspection.
• HOWARDS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, 70 N Indiana Ave, Englewood
Five basic violations, three high priority violations and three intermediate violations found during May 28 inspection. Met inspection standards on May 31 inspection.
Source: Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Division of Hotels and Restaurants reports as of June 20: www.myfloridalicense.com.
YOUR KEY TO VIOLATIONS:
High Priority: Could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.
Examples: Handwashing, correct heating/cooling temperatures, separation of raw animal foods, missing vacuum breaker (to prevent backflow), evidence of pests, live roaches.
Intermediate: If not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury.
Examples: Personnel training, documentation, record keeping and labeling, ice machine mold, stained cutting boards.
Basic: Best practices to implement.
Examples: Broken ceiling tiles, soiled floor, open dumpster lid, gouged cutting boards, hair not restrained during food preparation, dead roaches.
