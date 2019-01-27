The world may never know what went through the mind of Zephen Allen Xaver on Wed-nesday, Jan. 23. Wearing a “Death to the Wicked” shirt and bulletproof vest, Xaver entered the SunTrust Bank at approximately 12:30 p.m. armed with a 9 mm handgun, authorities said, and within six minutes had shot and killed five people.
All five victims were women with families. Cynthia Watson was a customer on that fateful day, who was just married on Jan. 3. The remaining women were all SunTrust Bank employees. Among them were Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague and Ana Pinion-Williams. The name of the fifth woman is being withheld to honor the family’s wishes. Pinion-Williams started working at the bank on Jan. 4.
Initially, witnesses near the scene believed a robbery was taking place. But Xaver wasn’t at the bank to rob. He was there to kill.
Childhood problems
Xaver grew up in Indiana and the Plymouth Community School Corporation confirmed he was a student in its system from 2004 to 2012.
Xaver changed schools during the 2012-13 school year, attending Bremen High School, which is when his behavioral problems began to manifest.
According to documents provided by the Bremen Police Department, on Feb. 20, 2014, the police department received a call from the high school regarding Xaver, who said he had a dream of “killing other students in a classroom.”
Xaver told law enforcement he was allowed to take a nap during the fifth hour at school if he felt he needed one. Upon waking from his afternoon nap, he said he a similar dream where he killed multiple students.
The high school counselor contacted Eric Foster Counseling Services and spoke to his counselor, who said he should be transported to Behavioral Health Center in Plymouth. His mother agreed.
On March 20, police were given advance notice that Xaver was going to be re-admitted and their assistance may be required if they received another call “due to Zephen’s psychiatric issues.”
A developing pattern
Xaver’s mental deficiencies weren’t enough to keep him from enlisting in the United States Army in March 2016. According to Army media relations, “Xaver reported to initial entry training in March 2016 and was separated in June 2016 before completing training; therefore, he was not awarded a Military Occupational Specialty.”
But Xaver’s mental health didn’t escape the notice of law enforcement, as Michigan State Police Sgt. Matt Casseman was notified by a girl on March 7, 2017, that she was receiving messages from Xaver, that he was “possibly thinking of suicide by cop and taking hostages, etc.”
Xaver’s license was checked and found valid and he had no convictions. His mother was notified and said she would speak with her son and declined police assistance.
Xaver moved to Sebring sometime during the fall of 2018 and was hired as a trainee prison guard at Avon Park Correctional Institution on Nov. 2, 2018 and he quit on Jan. 9, two days after he registered to vote.
Shortly before beginning at APCI, Xavier enrolled in online college classes at Stevens-Henager College.
“We are reviewing what we are allowed to disclose on students while following federal FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) guidelines,” the college said in a statement. “What we can disclose is that Mr. Xaver enrolled in our online program in September of 2018 and withdrew in December of 2018.”
The fateful day
On the same day Xaver’s mother had a planned business trip, he entered SunTrust with his gun.
“He immediately contacted bank employees and a bank customer and overtook the bank by force,” Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said. “He then shot everyone in the bank.”
It was Xaver who notified law enforcement what he had just done.
“After shooting them he called 911,” Hoglund said. “He told dispatchers he had killed five people in the bank.”
The SWAT team was called in and after negotiations failed to bring an end to the standoff, the SWAT team crashed the front door and found Xaver in a back office. The bulletproof vest and handgun were also in the office.
The victims were shot execution-style in a what was described by authorities as an apparent “random” act, according to news reports.
Well before the 4:30 p.m. Wednesday press conference to announce there were five casualties, rumors had been circulating on social media in regards to the extent of what had happened. But social media had no idea as to the identity of the suspect. When Xaver was named, all eyes turned to the internet to learn who this person was.
A ‘fascination with death’
Once the severity of his crimes were made public, Xaver’s social media contacts found themselves prime targets of a public who wanted to know more. But being friends with an accused murderer — even if it is just on Facebook — isn’t something anybody wants and his social media contacts began distancing themselves.
Xaver’s most popular Facebook account, which he started in Indiana, saw the number of friends drop from nearly 400 to 325 in several hours Wednesday night. A Facebook account listing Sebring as his hometown also saw people unfriend him, with one ex-girlfriend asking people to stop contacting her in regards to Xaver.
Most who knew Xaver didn’t want to admit it publicly, with many of them speaking to the media only on condition of anonymity. Most admitted to being shocked by the events that took place in Sebring.
Those who did go on record painted a different picture of Xaver, however, and they may be the ones in position to know him best. They met him at the mental health facility and spoke of his “obsession with violence,” “homicidal thoughts” and a “fascination with death.”
As the Wednesday evening hours rolled on and more was found out about Xaver, his neighbors on Pine Tree Lane were sought out, with most not wanting to comment. Those who did, admitted to not really knowing him, but were taken aback when hearing the news.
“He acted normal,” Sharon Spillane told television crews gathered around her house Thursday. “As I read the news today and the things the girlfriend apparently has said about him and what he said about death and hurting people or whatever, I didn’t see that.
“I never in a million years would have thought he would be that type of person, but he is.”
