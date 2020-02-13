CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Seventeen local elected positions are up for grabs this year, and so far mostly incumbents have filed to keep their spots.
Here are the officials and seats up for election:
Sheriff
Salary: $142,294
Term: 4 years
Incumbent: Bill Prummell (REP)
Prummell was elected Charlotte County Sheriff in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016. He began his law enforcement career in 1992 at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Opposition: none filed.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Salary: $132,866
Term: 4 years
Incumbent: Roger Eaton (REP)
Eaton was elected in 2016. Before running, he had nearly 20 years of experience in the Clerk's office.
Opposition: none filed.
Property Appraiser
Salary: $132,866
Term: 4 years
Incumbent: Paul L. Polk (REP)
Polk was elected in 2012. Before that, he was the director of special projects at the Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office since 2010, and was the revenue service center manager for the Florida Department of Revenue's property tax oversight division from 2007 to 2010.
Opposition: none filed.
Tax Collector
Salary: $132,866
Term: 4 years
Incumbent: Vickie L. Potts (REP)
Potts was elected in 1996. Before that, she had approximately 20 years experience at the tax collector's office.
Opposition: none filed.
Supervisor of Elections
Salary: $132,866
Term: 4 years
Incumbent: Paul A. Stamoulis (REP)
Stamoulis was elected in 2008. Before that, he practiced law for 22 years in New Jersey and was appointed as a municipal court judge for six years.
Opposition: Lou Spacco (REP)
Spacco was the assistant supervisor of elections from 2009 to 2019. In 2008, he unsuccessfully ran for property appraiser.
County Commissioners (Districts 1, 3 and 5)
Salary: $69,624
Term: 4 years
District 1
Incumbent: Ken Doherty (REP)
Doherty was elected in 2012, and was the chairman of the board in 2013. Before that, he was an assistant county administrator and engineer for Charlotte County.
Opposition: none filed.
District 3
Incumbent: Bill Truex (REP)
Truex was elected in 2012, and served as chairman in 2015, 2016 and 2019. He is president and owner of Truex Preferred Construction.
Opposition: none filed.
District 5
Incumbent: Joseph Tiseo (REP)
Tiseo was elected in 2016, and served as vice chairman of the board in 2017. He also was a Charlotte Assembly member in 2013 and founded a general contracting firm, Joseph Mark Construction, in 1992.
Opposition: Gary T. Fileman (REP)
Fileman has been an attorney for over 27 years, practicing in estate planning, business law, real estate, probate and tax representation. Fileman is also a licensed CPA.
School Board (Districts 2, 3 and 5)
Salary: $36,585
Term: 4 years
School board positions are nonpartisan.
District 2
Incumbent: Kimberly S. Amontree
Amontree was elected in 2016 and also serves on the YMCA Advisory Board, the Community Task Force and Drug Free Punta Gorda. She also co-founded two businesses, Center for Digestive and Liver Disorders and Charlotte Surgery Center.
Opposition: Joseph B. Williams
Williams is a small business owner and ran for school board unsuccessfully in 2016 against Amontree.
District 3
Incumbent: Robert W. Segur
Segur was elected in 2012 and serves as the board's vice chairman. He is also an attorney.
Opposition: none filed.
District 5
Incumbent: Wendy M. Atkinson
Atkinson was elected in 2016 and serves as the board's chair. Before that, she served on the board of directors for both the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Opposition: none filed.
Airport Authority
Salary: $7,500
Term: 4 years
District 1
Incumbent: Pamella A. Seay (REP)
Seay was elected in 1996 and serves as the board's chair. She also teaches law at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Seay has not yet officially filed with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
Opposition: none filed.
District 3
Incumbent: Paul R. Andrews (REP)
Opposition: none filed.
Andrews was elected in 2012 and is also a broker associate. Before that, he was a flight engineer for 15 years. He previously ran in 2008, but was defeated by Gary Stasko, whom he later beat in 2012.
District 5
Incumbent: James Herston (REP)
Herston was elected in 2016 and currently serves as the board's vice chair. He also has had his own engineering firm, Herston Engineering Services, for 23 years.
Herston has not yet officially filed with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
Opposition: none filed.
Punta Gorda City Council
Salary: $13,924
Term: 2 years
Candidate packets will be prepared next month, according to city clerk Karen Smith, so candidates have not been able to file yet. The first filings typically are submitted in May, she said.
District 1
Incumbent: Jaha Cummings
Cummings was elected in 2016. He serves on the legislative and resolutions committees for the Florida League of Cities, as well as the vice president of the Punta Gorda Historical Society and is also a real estate agent.
District 2
Incumbent: Debby Carey
Carey was elected in 2018. Before that, she served as the president of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and was on the board of directors for the Early Learning Coalition and the Mural Society.
District 4
Incumbent: Lynne Matthews
Matthews was elected in 2016 and currently serves as the city's vice mayor. She is also currently on the board of directors for the Military Heritage Museum and the owner of a marketing firm, Bru-Lyn Marketing.
*Salaries are as of July 1, 2019, according to www.CharlotteVotes.com
**Filed candidates are according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website, www.CharlotteVotes.com.
