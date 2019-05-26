This weekend is the kickoff for the rest of the summer. It's a time for ice cold beer, roasted weenies, digging your toes in the sand and splashing loved ones along the shore.
But among all the celebration, Memorial Day also serves to honor Americans who died in service to their country.
May is Military Appreciation Month, where it's also important to honor those who've served and are now assimilating back into civilian life. Those veterans can face challenges in the job market, mental illness, disability and even homelessness, so it's important to have support in place.
According to a recent study from an online financial services company, WalletHub, Florida is ranked the second-best state for military retirees.
Why are we ranked so highly?
For one, Florida is extremely tax friendly to veterans, according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. There is no state tax on military pensions.
The state also authorizes veterans' preference in private hiring.
"Private employers can implement a veteran employment preference without vulnerability to claims of discrimination," Gonzalez said.
State legislation also recognizes the skills and knowledge acquired by veterans during their service, and counts this towards college credit.
Also contributing to the high ranking is Florida's job growth, which is some of the largest in the country. High quality universities, an older population and a mulititude of VA benefits administration facilities also help.
Florida also has many VA health facilities, as well as programs that provide treatment and mentoring services to veterans with mental health and substance abuse problems.
These programs "keep them out of the criminal justice system and stabilize their lives," Gonzalez said.
How many veterans do we have?
Statewide, veterans account for 9 percent of the population at 1.45 million people.
Charlotte County has 22,546 veterans, accounting for almost 15 percent of the entire county's population, according to 2017 U.S. Census data.
Almost 9,000 of these are Vietnam-era veterans, 4,056 are Korean War veterans and 1,804 are veterans from World War II, according to that same data.
Meanwhile, Sarasota County has 42,527 veterans, which accounts for 12.3 percent of the county's population, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
A majority of these, 16,037 veterans, served in the Vietnam era, and 7,201 are Korean War veterans. An estimated 4,420 veterans served in World War II, the Census Bureau reported in 2017.
Veteran outreach
Between October 2017 to September 2018, Charlotte County's Veterans Services division had over 2,000 appointments with veterans, and provided over 3,000 services.
"It's very overwhelming (for veterans) because they don't know what direction to go when they get back (from service) or what to do first," said Jocey Henderson, the manager for Veteran Services for Charlotte County Human Services.
Henderson is also a veteran, and was with the Army for 30 years.
When she served, Henderson helped connect veterans to services in their communities. "There was no coordinated care," she said. "A lot of organizations were trying to do good stuff, maybe not so much in a coordinated effort."
However, this has improved. "It's getting better, it's not perfect."
Henderson suggests veterans to speak to Veterans Services every five years to reevaluate their benefits.
To contact or schedule an appointment with Veterans Services, call 941-764-5579. Services are free of charge.
