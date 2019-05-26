The Color Guard of the St. Jude Assembly of the Knights of Columbus presented the colors at a memorial Mass on Veterans Day at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota. From left to right are: Reggie Culpepper, Terry Cochran, Dave Richardson, Al Cote, Roger Angrisani, Guard Commander retired US Army Sgt. Major Rich Bohnen, John Corso, Ken Wangler, Bill Behm.