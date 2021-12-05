If you want to buy a new car and can't find exactly what you want, you might have to settle for something else.
"Toyotas are being sold six months out," said Shawn Andrews, who sells vehicles for Naples Nissan.
One of the larger car dealerships in southwest Florida, Naples Nissan "bought up a lot of vehicles when COVID hit," and since then he said he's been selling the current inventory.
A service technician at Norm Reeves Honda in Port Charlotte, Christian Anderson, said when the pandemic hit, he was working for Lexus. "Lexus and Toyota shut down, and in June (2020) Toyota produced just one vehicle."
He said while working at Lexus, a customer ordered a 2020 model "but by the time he got the vehicle, he got a 2021 vehicle."
One of the primary problems is a shortage of semiconductors, or microchips, which are used to calibrate cars' fuel injection, run infotainment systems and provide power for battery management, among other things.
The shortage of chips needed to control the vehicle's ECU — engine control unit — means that the vehicle simply will not run without its needed components.
The ECU is the vehicle's built-in computer and controls a variety of functions and systems. "It is the brain of the vehicle," said Anderson.
He said it is difficult to not only get chips for new cars, but for older vehicles as well. He said his service department has parts on back order.
On a recent Wednesday, Honda salesperson Javier Gallardo said the dealership did have new cars in stock, but nothing like the number of vehicles it had a year ago when there were at least 100 of them.
"Now we have probably 13 to 15 CRVs," he said.
Also, industry-wide "prices are higher," Gallardo explained, due to the demand which eclipses supply.
"Some dealerships are charging $10,000 over the MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price), while others are charging $5,000 to $6,000 over the MSRP."
At his Honda dealership, "We're going about $2,000 over."
But Gallardo said used cars are going for a premium, so if a new car dealer has a trade-in, they would receive more than they would have before the chip shortage, meaning that their trade-in would make up for the difference in the new car's higher price.
Thomas Root, salesperson for Naples Nissan, concurred with what Gallardo relayed. He said his dealership, too, is charging some $2,000 to $3,000 above the MSRP, but since it is offering more money for trade-ins, the buyer's trade-in makes up the difference.
If you do find a car at your chosen dealership, you should take one in stock, as placing a specific order could take many months, Gallardo advised.
Help is on the way
Intel Corp. on Sept. 24 broke ground at its facility in Chandler, Arizona, to build two new fabrication plants that will manufacture leading-edge semiconductors.
Each of the two "fabs" cost $10 billion, and they are expected to be completed and producing microchips in 2024. Intel's site already has four other fabrication plants.
"This $20 billion expansion will bring our total investment in Arizona to more than $50 billion since opening the site over 40 years ago," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the groundbreaking ceremonies.
"As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership."
According to CBS News, 25 years ago the majority of semiconductors were manufactured in the U.S. Today, Asia produces the majority.
Geopolitics can affect production, as Taiwan, which is a major semiconductor producer, lies in the shadow of China which wants to take back the independent nation it considers a province. If it manages to do that, it would monopolize the microchip industry.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls the majority of the global semiconductor market and is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world.
According to a recent Time article, the $550 billion firm controls more than half of the global market for made-to-order chips and has an even tighter stranglehold on most advanced processors. Some market estimates put it at more than 90%, reported Time.
But the shortage of microchips isn't the only problems plaguing the auto industry.
At Gettel Toyota in Punta Gorda, salesperson Birgit Moenkemoeller said the short supply of vehicles is due to several factors, including problems in China.
"The electricity was cut in the city where Toyota has its factory, and production was cut by 40%," Moenkemoeller said.
"There are no electrical lines," she said. "They never updated their infrastructure."
Compounding this is a shortage of magnesium which is instrumental in making aluminum, Moenkemoeller pointed out.
In a recent General Motors newsletter, the auto giant cited a Financial Times report revealing that the current magnesium shortage could impact automakers with a wide-sweeping shortage of aluminum.
Magnesium is required in aluminum production, so if there is a substantial magnesium shortage, aluminum production could stop as a result.
Aluminum is used in many vehicle components, including wheels, bodies and frame, and engine and transmission components.
China produces nearly 90% of the world's magnesium, and China has ordered roughly 35 of its 50 magnesium smelters to close until the end of the year, reported the Financial Times.
In addition to a lack of chips and magnesium, there is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers needed to transport new vehicles to the dealerships.
As widely reported, slowdowns at U.S. ports during the pandemic has numerous cargo ships waiting to dock to unload shipment containers.
Some of those coveted semiconductor chips are still to be unloaded from the containers which include, among other things, vehicles.
"We as a nation have to start building our own," said Moenkemoeller.
