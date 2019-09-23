PORT CHARLOTTE — Fall usually brings more than just cooler temperatures for people to enjoy. The American Automobile Association points to lower gas prices, too.
There’s some concern about that, though, because of ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
With refineries switching to winter blends that are cheaper to produce, along with typically lower demand, fall prices typically decline, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Despite lower local prices lately than the state and nation on average, there was a bump up.
“Florida gas prices surged as expected last week, after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia caused crude prices to spike,” AAA said in a news release Sunday. “The state average leveled out over the weekend, after rising 10 cents last week.”
Statewide Monday, the average price of regular gas was at about $2.50 per gallon.
In Charlotte County, prices at the pump jumped almost 9 cents Monday compared to a week before, though it was still one of the least expensive Florida markets registering at about $2.46 per gallon.
Monday’s jump from the prior week was about 10 cents in the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area, where it was about $2.47 per gallon of regular gas.
Despite last week’s price increase, the state average remains 30 cents less than the year’s highest daily price per gallon in April, according to AAA.
“The attacks on Saudi Arabia caused crude oil prices to surge by $8 per barrel on Monday,” AAA’s release states. “By mid-week, oil plummeted $4/b after Saudi Aramco announced the attacks would not cause an extended disruption in supply. Saudi Aramco says its entire output capacity should be fully restored by the end of September.”
Early last week, President Donald Trump authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to balance the market.
Ultimately, Trump said he didn’t think it would be necessary to release oil from the reserve after the attacks, though, because prices had not spiked very much, Reuters reported.
“The state average appears to have stabilized, which indicates prices may have fully adjusted to last week’s crude spike, though it’s possible there could be a delayed reaction at some retailers,” said Jenkins. “Overall, the state average is in line with wholesale gasoline prices. Although fall gas prices typically trend lower, there remains upward pressure in the fuel market due to ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.