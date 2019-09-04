Mass shootings

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 289 mass shootings, resulting in 312 deaths and 1,209 injured, in 2019 according to the Gun Violence Archive. The non-profit defines a mass shooting as four or more people being shot or killed in a single incident.

The Odessa, Texas mass shooting, which resulted in 8 people killed and 23 injured, was accompanied by six other shootings that same day, adding five more people killed and 20 more injured that day in Chicago, Ill., Phildelphia, Pa., Charlotte, N.C., Moncks Corner, S.C., Baltimore, Md. and Frederick, Md.