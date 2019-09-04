POR CHARLOTTE — In response to gun violence across the country and in its own stores, Walmart plans to discontinue some of its ammunition sales.
Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon made the announcement Tuesday, saying after stores sell through their current inventory, it will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition and handgun ammunition, as well as stop handgun sales in Alaska, "marking our complete exit from handguns," McMillon stated.
"It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable," McMillon wrote. "As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same."
Twenty-two people were killed, and 24 injured, at an El Paso, Texas Walmart Supercenter Aug. 3. Two Walmart associates were killed by another associate in a Southaven, Miss. store.
After selling its current inventory, the stores will focus more on hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts, and still sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns with much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.
"We believe these actions will reduce our market share of ammunition from around 20% to a range of approximately 6 to 9%," said McMillion's statement.
Regionally, there are seven Walmart Supercenter stores that will be affected by these changes.
Many residents are divided over these changes. A Sun poll Tuesday showed slightly more than half of respondents think this is a slippery slope that may erode second amendment rights.
Here are pros and cons to the move.
PRO - Walmart change. This is a good thing
Charlotte County Democrats chairman Patrick Hurley thinks this is a "small, but hopefully meaningful symbolic step forward," he wrote to the Sun Wednesday.
"America is not divided on the issue of responsible gun ownership," he said. "The countless tragedies of gun violence in America must be stopped ... We can't wait for Walmart or Washington to act."
Hurley is encouraging residents to "stand up to the gun lobby to reduce the number of weapons of war in the hands of people that simply shouldn't have them."
Local gun shop owner Joel Sheran thinks Walmart's changes will drive more people to small gun shops. Sheran is the owner of Port Charlotte's J&J One Stop Gun Shop and Venice's Total Impact Guns & Indoor Range.
"Walmart does undercut us continuously," he said. His stores offer a free-of-charge safety class to show customers how to use their guns, practice and ultimately be a safe, responsible gun owner.
However, despite what local stores have to offer, Sheran foresees ammunition sales eventually flooding the Internet.
A believer of concealed carry, Sheran thinks it's smart for the stores to stop allowing customers to open carry.
"(Open carry is) never going to stop gun violence in any shape or form," he said, adding the practice allows more opportunities for accidents to happen. "I don't allow open carry in my stores because it's intimidating."
CON - Walmart change. This is a slippery slope
"Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer," the National Rifle Association said in a statement Tuesday. "Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty."
The NRA also added that lines at Walmart will "soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms."
Former Port Charlotte resident Mike Michaud who now lives in Ohio told the Sun this is "one of the most absurd moves they've ever made."
"I do not feel like Walmart’s decision to cease ammo sales would hinder many people’s access to ammo," Michaud said. "There are plenty of other sources."
Michaud also said if "bad guys want a gun, they will find a way to get one," with this new policy just inconveniencing law-abiding gun owners who don't aim to harm others.
The bottom line, though, is "the Constitution of the United States should not be open for debate," Michaud said.
With far more guns and ammunition owned by responsible gun owners rather than those who seek to do harm, he said, "open carry and state to state fluidity to carry will go a tremendous way to curb (gun violence)."
