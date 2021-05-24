With the announcement Florida is ending its participation in a pandemic aid program giving unemployed workers $300 extra per week, local businesses and workforce specialists are cautiously optimistic workers will fill open positions as their benefits end.
Some businesses have had to close a couple of days a week due to the labor shortage, which runs the gamut from plumbers, electricians, healthcare workers and the construction industry, to leisure and hospitality, according to Keith Farlow, who owns Farlow's on the Water and also serves on the Tourism Development Council for Charlotte County.
"I can't think of a single industry or company in town (Englewood) that's not hiring; many have 'help wanted' signs."
He said because Farlow's is near the beach, it has had a steady stream of customers after the traditional season ended. And since some of his workers take summers off, he has openings.
He said servers working four to five shifts per week "earn $1,500 to $2,000 per week," but he pointed out "these are seasonal numbers."
Some believe the FPUC program caused workers to stay at home and not look for work, since the $275 per week in unemployment, plus $300 in FPUC aid, was more than some people made working full-time.
"It's inherent in human behavior to take the path of least resistance," said Doug Amaral, owner of River City Grill and Italia restaurants located in downtown Punta Gorda. "It's kind of sad that as laymen, we can figure what's going on and legislators can't."
Amaral would like to hire seven more workers, he said, but because of a labor shortage, he's had to close Sundays and Mondays.
"I've been open seven days my whole career."
But even when those collecting unemployment lose the $300 extra, the situation might not improve for restaurant and bar owners, said Amaral.
"My fear is that maybe they (restaurant workers) will change careers."
What led to this?
Jim Wall, CareerSource of Southwest Florida's director of communications, said there are a number of factors causing the labor shortage. One is the cost of child care.
Those who were unemployed and stayed at home did not have to pay for child care. Also, fears of catching the virus and then bringing it home to their family was another issue, he said. But then there is simply math.
"There are 70 million Baby Boomers aging out of the labor market," Walls said. "Generation X is behind. It has 50 million workers, or approximately 20 million less potential workers right off the top."
The next generation is the Millennials, whose numbers are about 70 million, he said. But instead of filling jobs held by Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers, "they are acclimated to the gig economy and e-commerce; 9-to-5 jobs are not attractive to them."
Wall cited the aging population of Charlotte County. For a number of years the county has been ranked among the oldest populations in the nation.
Beside restaurants and bars, other businesses which have had worker deficits, continue to struggle to fill jobs. Wall said there is a trucking shortage and a Certified Nursing Assistant shortage.
Glenn Osterberg, manager at Suncoast Trucking Academy in Punta Gorda, said recently, "For the past 10 to 15 years, we've been short of drivers — some 50,000 to 60,000."
Wall said pre-pandemic, unemployment in Charlotte County and surrounding areas was about 3% to 4%. During the pandemic, unemployment was at 14%, and Charlotte County is now at 4.5%.
"Jobs are not being filled," he said.
What jobs are out there?
Calls to several non-hospitality businesses revealed the hourly pay was $11 to $15 on the high end, and that would be for someone with experience.
Bath & Body Works in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, was hiring salespersons at $11 an hour, and at Dillard's, an experienced sales clerk could earn $15 or possibly more, but the lower end of the range was $13, according to manager Ken Payne.
The employflorida.com website allows job-seekers to type in the type of occupation and area of interest. For Charlotte County, there were multiple jobs in the healthcare field. Particularly in demand were restaurant servers. But if you're willing to commute to Lee or Sarasota counties, job offerings are more plentiful.
Some Charlotte County jobs listed on employflorida.com on Monday included Lucky's Taste of Europe ($8.65 per hour); Denny's ($8.65 an hour); Waffle House ($19,000 to $24,000 annually with two weeks of vacation); swimming pool assistants ($16 an hour); pool techs ($90 to $100 per day); and a local McDonald's was hiring workers who could open and close at $10 per hour; $9-$9.50 for regular workers who can't open and close the business.
According to the state DEO, April's labor statistics showed total private-sector employment increased by 18,800 jobs and more than 460,000 online job postings available throughout the state.
Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, announced the DEO in a statement Monday.
"Florida's hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Carol Dover, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association president and CEO. "Even though our industry is open for business, we are facing a dire labor shortage."
She said ending the supplemental $300 FPUC payment "will help the industry regain pre-COVID levels."
Other industry heads echoed Dover's sentiment in the DEO announcement.
But Teresa Jenkins, chairperson of Charlotte County Democrats, said she doesn't agree the FPUC program in Florida should end so soon. She cited multiple factors why workers haven't returned to the food, beverage and hospitality industries.
"People, particularly women, have been re-thinking their careers."
She said whether employees were chefs or servers, they felt their employers didn't do enough to keep them safe by mandating mask-wearing, for instance.
