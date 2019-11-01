This is the fun part of daylight saving time: an extra hour of sleep.
Yes, after enduring that wretched night of losing an hour back in March, now you get to sleep a little longer and without the guilt.
Make sure to turn (or tap) your clock back an hour Sunday.
But, wait, didn't Florida pass a law to stop this?
Yes. After state legislators passed the Sunshine Protection Act, former Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law March 23, 2018.
But in order for that law to actually go into effect, the U.S. Congress needs to amend the original daylight saving time law to authorize states to observe the practice year-round.
To amend that law, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019 in early March. The bill would make daylight saving time the new, permanent time.
"It’s my hope that Sunday, November 3rd will be the last time that we have to do this ridiculous changing of the clocks back and forth," Rubio said in a video message. "It makes absolutely no sense, there’s no justification for it."
Rubio said the bill has strong support in both the House and the Senate, as well as with the President. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is also a co-sponsor of the bill. The most recent action from the bill came March 6 when it was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation
The accompanying House bill is sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), and is co-sponsored by nine representatives, including Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17), Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL-19), Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL-20), Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL-9), Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL-6) and Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL-8).
The bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce March 6.
Rubio also introduced this same bill in 2018's session. After it was introduced, it was referred to the committee on commerce, science and transportation and had no further traction.
