I dropped my daughter off at school last week and headed to the liquor store to buy a cheap bottle of vodka at 9 a.m.
Concerned about what the clerk might think of me since it was so early to buy booze, I explained it was for an experiment.
I have a bad case of large-flower pusley.
Since it sounds serious, I’m glad it’s only on my lawn.
Some people actually enjoy the Florida weed that’s flowering now through January in the area. My 5-year-old daughter, for example, loves that it covers half an acre of our property.
It’s pretty and looks like snow, she says.
But I’m not fond of it.
Even though my grass isn’t growing as heartily now that we’re in the dry season, I’m still mowing just as much as I do in the summer.
That’s hard work, though, and my large-flower pusley just comes back a few days later. Every time.
According to the internet, there are some other ways to get rid of Florida snow, which don’t make you sweat and aren’t too expensive.
They also don’t involve bottles of chemicals that need to be kept far away from kids, which are stamped with high pressure directions that must be read — not just followed — according to federal law.
I tried some of them out based on just one of many recipes online.
Here’s what happened:
VODKA
The results were least impressive.
- 1 ounce of vodka
- 2 cups of water
- A couple drops of dish soap
Mix in a spray bottle and spray the mixture on weeds with good sun exposure.
After spraying, there was no immediate indication it worked. Maybe I should have bought a more expensive bottle of vodka.
BOILING WATER
This was a quick result.
After the tea kettle whistled, I carried out the boiling water and poured it on the test area.
The little flowers immediately crinkled up and shrunk, losing their color and luster.
Problem is, the boiling water didn’t just kill the weed, I think it also took out the grass.
A couple days later, a sad, brown spot was all that remained.
VINEGAR AND SALT
This was stinky.
But it seemed to work.
• 1/2 gallon of white vinegar
• 1 cup of table salt
• 2 tablespoons of liquid dish detergent
Mix in spray bottle and spritz on Florida snow.
After a couple days, the weed looked dead, but again it seemed like the grass was too.
FLAME WEEDING
This sounds way too dangerous to try.
GOING FORWARD
In the end, I’ve decided that I’m going to focus on the fact that my kid likes this weed.
Mowing is exhausting, and I like a living lawn.
Even though I don’t think it’s pretty, it makes her happy.
And when she’s happy, I’m happy.
