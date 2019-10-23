ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County opened bids Wednesday for the repaving job for its portion of Winchester Boulevard.
County officials expect to see repaving to start along 3.5-mile Winchester North portion of the road, built in 2002, in December or January.
But south of the county line, Charlotte County officials might have to start thinking about repaving — or at least repairing — the newest portion of the road that opened in 2015.
A portion of the asphalt near the southern end of the much younger Winchester Boulevard South, near Placida Road and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, appears to be melting.
Placida resident Marty Atkins travels Winchester South nearly every day. He’s noticed how his car feels like its going over ripples in the road, like the asphalt is separating from its base.
On some portions of the road, especially near Placida Road, the base is exposed, looking much like an open wound might expose muscle.
“I’ve never seen the asphalt on such a new road coming apart,” Atkins said. He didn’t know whether the county had any warranties in place, but he he hoped so. If not, he said, “It’s a waste of taxpapers’ money.”
Turns out, the four-year-old road isn’t covered by warranties anymore.
“Generally, road projects only have a one-year project warranty. This issue is not covered by a bond or warranty,” said Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty. “The roadway was asphalted by Preferred Materials.”
Doherty’s department is aware of the problems and workers are monitoring the roadway.
Normally, residential roads won’t have to be repaved for 20 years, whereas collector roads, like Winchester, generally need repaving in 15 to 20 years.
What Winchester is experiencing is called “slippage,” associated with the appearance of crescent-shaped cracks.
”Slippage is often contributed by a moving, braking, or turning vehicle and enhanced by acceleration and deceleration,” she said. “Some of these results could be caused by issues with the tack products, however we have not confirmed this to be the cause.”
The problem is not unique to Winchester and Charlotte, County Engineer Joanne Vernon said.
“It has been happening at least statewide with new roadway construction,” Vernon said. “We are investigating and talking to other municipalities to try to figure out what the issue is in order to correct it.”
Charlotte County’s 1-percent sales tax extension paid $11.6 million of the $30 million it was scheduled to collect for Winchester South’s design and construction. Funding also came from West County road impact fees paid by new development, along with Florida Department of Transportation grants and other funding sources.
Sarasota County and Charlotte County split up the road project when it was originally planned.
Sarasota County oversaw the $10.2 million construction contract and provided funds for the development and environmental study and to obtain rights of way for the Winchester North that runs through Sarasota County. Charlotte County funded the design and construction of Winchester North, as well as acquisition of additional rights of way, through a share of its gasoline tax and a portion of the one-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1998.
