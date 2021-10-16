A fearless osprey flies near the SBD Dauntless "Lady In Blue” during the Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport. Nicknamed "Slow But Deadly," the SBD was "considered the most destructive air weapon of the U.S. Navy," according to air show information. "The SBD sank over 300,000 tons of enemy ships, a greater tonnage of Japanese shipping than any other Allied aircraft during the war."
Patty Wagstaff cuts a ribbon held by volunteers at the Florida International Air Show. "A six-time member of the US Aerobatic Team, she is the first woman to win the title of U.S. National Aerobatic champion and one of the few people to win it three times," according to information provided by the air show.
A fearless osprey flies near the SBD Dauntless "Lady In Blue” during the Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport. Nicknamed "Slow But Deadly," the SBD was "considered the most destructive air weapon of the U.S. Navy," according to air show information. "The SBD sank over 300,000 tons of enemy ships, a greater tonnage of Japanese shipping than any other Allied aircraft during the war."
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
Patty Wagstaff cuts a ribbon held by volunteers at the Florida International Air Show. "A six-time member of the US Aerobatic Team, she is the first woman to win the title of U.S. National Aerobatic champion and one of the few people to win it three times," according to information provided by the air show.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
The U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team SOCOM Para-Commandos will be making another appearance Sunday at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
ChefPitts (Clemens Kuhlig) performs aerobatic maneuvers in the PittS1S he built in his garage.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
Mick Thorstenson in a T-28 (with the blue trim) performs a "missing man" maneuver with another plane.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
The C-17 Globemaster III flies around the Punta Gorda Airport. "The C-17 measures approximately 174 feet long with a 170-foot wingspan," according to information provided by the air show.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
Qyon Aero Sports slices through the blue skies above the Punta Gorda Airport. The Florida International Air show continues Sunday.
SUN PHOTO BY JOSH OLIVE
ChefPitts (Clemens Kuhlig) cuts a ribbon held by volunteers in the PittS1S he built in his garage.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
The C-17 is a big hit at the Florida International Air Show. The plane stands at 55 feet, 1 inch in height, and 173 feet, 11 inches in length. Its wingspan is 170 feet, 9 inches.
SUN PHOTO BY JOSH OLIVE
F-16 Viper soars above the skies of the Punta Gorda Airport. The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is this year's headliner for the Florida International Air Show.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team "SOCOM Para-Commandos" tandem jumping with one of the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team members.
SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE
Air Force cadets take the oath Saturday at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.