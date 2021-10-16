There's still a full day of excitement left at the Florida International Air Show.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Punta Gorda Airport with opening ceremonies beginning at noon.

Expected performers include the F-16 Viper Demo Team, Patty Wagstaff, U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team, among many others.

For more information, go to www.floridaairshow.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments