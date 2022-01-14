Jesus loves you ministry 1.JPG

Winn Dixie management and staff presented Jesus Loves You Ministry with a check for $15,000 on Monday. Pictured, from left, are Jim Whatley, JLYM facility manager; Ashley Brantley, executive director of JLYM; Al James, Winn Dixie store manager; Kristina Fashauer, human resources representative for Winn Dixie, and Kevin Lane, Winn Dixie district manager. Store manager Jeff Pouk was involved in the charitable effort. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAMES ROMULUS

PORT CHARLOTTE - Jesus Loves You Ministry gave a tour of its facility to Winn Dixie management and staff Jan. 10, and was presented with a Community Partnership gift of $15,000 through Winn Dixie Gives.

"This gift is an amazing start to our 2022 as we continue working to provide resources and support to the most vulnerable in our community," Jesus Loves You Ministry Executive Director Ashley Brantley said. "We could never do this without places like Winn Dixie."

She said Winn Dixie continues to add collection bins to support Jesus Loves You with pantry and hygiene needs. 

The ministry serves the homeless population by providing lunch, showers, clothing, toiletry items, survival gear such as single tents and bug spray, and a laundry facility where those in need can wash and dry their clothing.

In addition, the ministry provides free housewares and furniture from its thrift shop, for former homeless people who have found permanent housing.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments