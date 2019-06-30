American Legion Post 103
• Sunday Darts winners June 23: Game 1: 1-George Holl, George Stern III; 2-Dale McDaniels, Dave Heder; 3-Tommie Holl, Margaret Baldwin. Game 2: 1-Marian Goodwin, Ray Mason; 2-Mickey Mullaney, Tommie Holl; 3-Margaret Baldwin, John Branscome.
American Legion Post 110
• Bridge winners June 24: Tom Zinneman, 5070; Ann Beers, 4230; Judy Aljiborri, 4180.
Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club
• Ladies Bridge winners June 25: 1-Cleta Clark; 2-Emine Sohin; 3-Diane Floramo.
• Slam Bridge winners June 26: 1-Glen Tschetter; 2-Diane Floramo; 3-Janice Nelms.
Charlotte Square Condominium Complex
• Charlotte County Bridge Group winners June 22: Connie Oberlander, 4490; Barb Allore, 4350; Jay Oberlander, 4270; Fred Weible, 4210.
Cultural Center of Charlotte County
• Duplicate Bridge winners
• Mah Jongg winners June 20: Table 1: Kathy Cimaglia, Linda Kopp; Table 2: Carole Drake, Merry Davine; Table 3: Bev Levy; Table 4: Evelyn Kalmaer. June 25: Table 1: Linda Kopp, Cindy Robertson; Table 2: Merry Davine, Gina Adamo; Table 3: Dorothy Quirk, Jan Gifford; Table 4: Ruth Watson, Judy Riceman; Table 5: Evelyn Kalmaer, Judy Sprauge.
Englewood Elks
• Trivia Game winners June 25: Eight Shades of Grey.
Isles Yacht Club
• Duplicate Bridge winners June 26: 1-Jan Savino, Jane Seatter; 2-Debbie and John Greenslade.
Kings Gate
• Friday Night Double Deck Pinochle winners June 21: Fred Smith, 1118; Gary Sblendorio, 890.
• Bridge winners June 24: 1-Joyce Weibel, 5440; 2-Dee Weisenberg, 4860; 3-Jini Clayton, 2690; 4-Pat Mulligan, 2650.
• Double Deck Pinochle winners June 27: 1-Dick Lajoie, 976; 2-Gary Sblendario, 845.
Moose Lodge 2121
• Contract Bridge winners June 19: Luis Micezi, 6730; Barb Allore, 5040; Trudy Riley, 4980; Connie Oberlander, 4570.
• Euchre Card Game winners June 13: Karl Ebert, 84; Lois Swincher, 84; Mike Robinson, 81; Nancy Lanigan, 75; Jan Howard, 74. June 20: Gloria Diedrich, 75; Allan S. Weithman, 74; Nyla Carr, 69;Bonnie M. Weithman, 66; Barbara Cooper, 65. June 27: Mary Ebert, 77; Kathy Weithman, 76; John Williams, 68; Allan S. Weithman, 66; Loi Swincher, 65; Joy Saddler, 65.
Port Charlotte Bridge Club
• Bridge Club winners June 21: 1-Georgia Klemm, 4350; 2-Blanche Thum, 4330; 3-Jim Ellsworth, 4180; 4-Marla Johanson, 3310.
Riverwood
Trivia winners June 21: 1-Us and Them; 2-Sawgrass Sharks.
