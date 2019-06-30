American Legion Post 103

• Sunday Darts winners June 23: Game 1: 1-George Holl, George Stern III; 2-Dale McDaniels, Dave Heder; 3-Tommie Holl, Margaret Baldwin. Game 2: 1-Marian Goodwin, Ray Mason; 2-Mickey Mullaney, Tommie Holl; 3-Margaret Baldwin, John Branscome.

American Legion Post 110

• Bridge winners June 24: Tom Zinneman, 5070; Ann Beers, 4230; Judy Aljiborri, 4180.

Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club

• Ladies Bridge winners June 25: 1-Cleta Clark; 2-Emine Sohin; 3-Diane Floramo.

• Slam Bridge winners June 26: 1-Glen Tschetter; 2-Diane Floramo; 3-Janice Nelms.

Charlotte Square Condominium Complex

• Charlotte County Bridge Group winners June 22: Connie Oberlander, 4490; Barb Allore, 4350; Jay Oberlander, 4270; Fred Weible, 4210.

Cultural Center of Charlotte County

• Duplicate Bridge winners 

• Mah Jongg winners June 20: Table 1: Kathy Cimaglia, Linda Kopp; Table 2: Carole Drake, Merry Davine; Table 3: Bev Levy; Table 4: Evelyn Kalmaer. June 25: Table 1: Linda Kopp, Cindy Robertson; Table 2: Merry Davine, Gina Adamo; Table 3: Dorothy Quirk, Jan Gifford; Table 4: Ruth Watson, Judy Riceman; Table 5: Evelyn Kalmaer, Judy Sprauge.

Englewood Elks

• Trivia Game winners June 25: Eight Shades of Grey.

Isles Yacht Club

• Duplicate Bridge winners June 26: 1-Jan Savino, Jane Seatter; 2-Debbie and John Greenslade.

Kings Gate

• Friday Night Double Deck Pinochle winners June 21: Fred Smith, 1118; Gary Sblendorio, 890.

• Bridge winners June 24: 1-Joyce Weibel, 5440; 2-Dee Weisenberg, 4860; 3-Jini Clayton, 2690; 4-Pat Mulligan, 2650.

• Double Deck Pinochle winners June 27: 1-Dick Lajoie, 976; 2-Gary Sblendario, 845.

Moose Lodge 2121

• Contract Bridge winners June 19: Luis Micezi, 6730; Barb Allore, 5040; Trudy Riley, 4980; Connie Oberlander, 4570.

• Euchre Card Game winners June 13: Karl Ebert, 84; Lois Swincher, 84; Mike Robinson, 81; Nancy Lanigan, 75; Jan Howard, 74. June 20: Gloria Diedrich, 75; Allan S. Weithman, 74; Nyla Carr, 69;Bonnie M. Weithman, 66; Barbara Cooper, 65. June 27: Mary Ebert, 77; Kathy Weithman, 76; John Williams, 68; Allan S. Weithman, 66; Loi Swincher, 65; Joy Saddler, 65.

Port Charlotte Bridge Club

• Bridge Club winners June 21: 1-Georgia Klemm, 4350; 2-Blanche Thum, 4330; 3-Jim Ellsworth, 4180; 4-Marla Johanson, 3310.

Riverwood

Trivia winners June 21: 1-Us and Them; 2-Sawgrass Sharks.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments