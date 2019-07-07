American Legion Post 103

• Sunday Darts winners June 30: Round 1: 1-Dusty Aping, Fran Smith; 2-Barb Carroll, John Branscome; 3-Nancy Heder, Dale McDaniels. Round 2: 1-Dusty Aping, Karl Aping; 2-Donna Branscome, Marion Goodman; 3-Ray Mason, Fran Smith.

American Legion Post 110

• Bridge winners July 1: Kathy Cimaglia, 3600; Bucky Jacques, 3410; Tom Zinnerman, 3370; Toni Trezise, 3270.

Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club

• Ladies Bridge winners July 2: 1-Maria Couper; 2-Emine Sahin; 3-Jayne Dietsch.

• Mah Jongg winners June 25: Sari Knip, Connie Martell. July 2: Connie Martell, Betty Albarran.

Charlotte Square Condominium Complex

• Charlotte County Bridge Group winners June 29: Trudy Riley, 6180; Connie Oberlander, 5250; Bill Kutschman, 4560; Harry Huddleston, 4160.

Cultural Center of Charlotte County

• Mah Jongg winners June 27: Table 1: Linda Kopp, Bea Oram; Table 2: Emily Hughes, Marie Devlin. July 2: Table 1: Linda Kopp, Bea Oram; Table 2: Merry Davine, Carole Drake; Table 3: Judy Riceman, Dee Bell; Table 4: Dorothy Quick, Carol Berntsson.

Englewood Elks

• Trivia Game winners July 2: 1-Phillies, $52; 2-Infortainment, $18.

Kings Gate

• Wednesday Night Double Deck Pinochle winners July 3: Gary Sblendorio, 858; Bob Garbowicz, 825.

Moose Lodge 2121

• Contract Bridge winners June 26: Jay Oberlander, 5140; Rick McAdams, 4290; Ernie Kaimaitis, 4290; Connie Oberlander, 4170.

Port Charlotte Bridge Club

• Bridge Club winners June 28: 1-Harold Clark, 3470; 2-Trudy Riley, 3050; 3-Cleta Clark, 2710; 4-Jim Ellsworth, 2590.

 

