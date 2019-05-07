One Wiseguys Barber Shop customer told Louie “The Boss” Giunta, “A haircut’s just a haircut. But when I come in here, I feel comfortable. You guys give great customer service, with a smiling face.”
It’s all about the experience.
And even though it’s ominously called The Gotti, don’t fear the hot-towel shave. In fact, Giunta says, it’s quite an experience.
“It makes me want a beard,” joked stylist/barber Candace Stevens, Giunta’s wife and co-owner. “Most guys fall asleep when I do it.”
“I got a barber’s license to shave the face,” she added, “because I wanted to be able to do it all. One customer said that he didn’t even feel me touch him with the razor. It felt like a feather, he said.”
In Colorado, Stevens ran a Gold Rush-style establishment called Miss Cockeyed Lil’s Beauty Parlor, in honor of her now-corrected crossed eyes. For eight years, though, she saw four heads when she cut hair and had to focus on the one that was clearest. Now the job’s a breeze.
She and Giunta clearly know how to create a special barbershop experience.
Regular clients, called “Made Men,” get their portraits hung on the wall. The “Witness Protection Program” blends the grey, rendering clients unrecognizable. They plan a pamphlet of endorsements—“Wiseguys Associates”—for trusted local businesspeople.
With every haircut they give a straight-razor nape shave and a shoulder massage. A facial massage accompanies every hot-towel shave.
Even the waiting room’s a Godfather experience. In a re-created Brooklyn parlor, they have chess, checkers, blackjack, coffee table books about the Mafia, a family photo of Giunta’s Sicilian grandparents Luigi and Carmelina, TVs playing classic mob movies and free beer, coffee and soda. A sidewalk table for smokers sports the red-checkered tablecloth of your favorite Italian restaurant.
These barbers are pros who do mostly men’s hair, but also a lot of women’s and all generations, young and old. They’re cosmetologists, licensed to do hair color and waxing.
“They call me the child whisperer, because I specialize in children’s cuts,” said Stevens. “And then we hired Julie Card. In New York, where she worked at the same barbershop for 35 years, they called her the baby barber. You can fly a plane off her flat top!”
Wiseguys Barber Shop’s location, in a Gulfstream Boulevard strip mall, straddles South Gulf Cove, Port Charlotte, Rotonda and Englewood — an area where there weren’t many barbershops before, let alone barbers doing hot towel shaves.
“It’s a happening strip mall now that I’m here,” quipped Giunta. “We also felt there weren’t many small businesses in this area that gave consistently to and were active in the community, so we’re committed to doing both.”
Their gumball machine benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs, and a toy slot machine’s winnings go to a different charity every month.
Stevens donated her talents to the beard contest for this year’s Englewood Pioneer Days. They threw a Wiseguys Pre-Prom Party for students to get their hair fixed up while enjoying free food, an iced coffee bar, drinks and music.
Mark and Heather Davern of Port Charlotte’s Mark Davern Tattoo helped with the creative décor, and Mark plans to display his artwork and sell it to the community in a monthly “mixer.”
As Wiseguys becomes “the family business,” Louie’s daughter, Gianna, will join the team after completing her program at Charlotte Technical College. And Stevens’ daughter Cheyenne, 16, works the reception desk and plans to attend barber college after high school.
As Don Vito Corleone said in “The Godfather,” “a man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”
