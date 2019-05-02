A low pressure trough over northwest Bahamas has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone once it moves over the western Atlantic this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Locally, heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center reported on Twitter Wednesday.
The chance of development in southwest Florida is low, according to WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt, but it could increase rain chances.
Devitt said Wednesday the tropical low pressure trough will likely “bump up rain chances by Thursday.”
“The (current) small chance of development would be as it moves away from Florida,” he added.
