A 33-year-old Port Charlotte woman has been arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to a stabbing at a local Irish pub.
Dispatch around 2 a.m. on June 24 received a call in reference to a stabbing that took place at the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub at 2681 Tamiami Trail. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Charlotte County deputies on July 2 arrested Brittnay Ann Nicholson, of the 3400 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte.
Her bond was set at $15,000. Nicholson has since bonded out.
CCSO assured the public this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
Major Crimes detectives are investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
