A grandmother was arrested after authorities responding to an overdose call found a loaded AR-15 within reach of her grandchildren.
Melodie D. Bynum, 62, who was renting the home on the 800 block of Biscayne Drive with her husband, found him passed out from a drug overdose while she was making breakfast for her three grandchildren, a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report stated.
Paramedics and deputies responded. A dose of Narcan revived the man, and he was taken to a local hospital.
While treating the man, deputies saw an AR-15 in clear view in the bedroom closet, easily within reach of the children, a report stated. Deputies confirmed it was loaded.
In the kitchen they found two loaded magazines, a bag of loose ammunition and a smoking bong.
After executing a search warrant of the home, members of the narcotics unit located paper ledgers consistent with narcotic sales, additional ammunition of differing caliber, and brass knuckles.
More ammunition was located in the living room, including loaded magazines, two firearms and over 130 rounds of loose ammunition.
A cooler in the laundry room contained over $11,400 in cash organized in bundles, consistent with drug sales, a report stated.
Both Bynum and her husband are convicted felons with previous narcotics-related charges, authorities said.
The Department of Children and Families was contacted. The children were placed in the custody of another family member.
Bynum was transported to Charlotte County Jail and charged with possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon; child neglect without great bodily harm; and out of county warrant (Orange County charges).
She is being held without bond for the Orange County warrant.
