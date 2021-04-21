A woman who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last year coincidentally got to meet the paramedic who cared for her at the scene of the crash.
Nancy Hurd, 62, broke all of her ribs, her clavicle, shoulder and wrist in the crash on Feb. 23, 2020, she said.
“When I woke up (on the street), I looked up and I saw that the ambulance said No. 1,” Hurd said.
Hurd was bedridden for two weeks following the crash, but eventually recovered through intense physical therapy. She bought a new motorcycle last June, and always wears her helmet now.
Hurd, who works as a private nurse, was assisting her patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last Thursday in Englewood and noticed a paramedic working the site who was wearing a Station 1 shirt.
“I went over and asked him if he remembered a motorcycle accident back last year in February,” Hurd said.
Sure enough, it was the Charlotte County Fire & EMS paramedic who helped her — Chris Wages.
“When I saw him there, I was just overcome with emotion,” Hurd said. “I started crying. I said ‘I have to hug you,’ and I hugged him.”
The crash happened on U.S. 41 near the Elkcam Boulevard intersection, only a mile from Hurd’s home. She said she’s grateful that she got to meet one of the first responders who helped her off the road and into the medical helicopter.
“They do so much for everybody,” Hurd said. “Nobody thanks them enough.”
