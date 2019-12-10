NORTH PORT — A woman sleeping in a gazebo just off Tamiami Trail has reported she was sexually battered by a man who rode up on a bicycle.
The woman told authorities an older man rode up on his bicycle and assaulted her with his hands, feet and teeth.
The attack took place between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency facility in North Port. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The woman had apparently taken to sleeping in the gazebo, located in the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, after losing her home several years ago.
She described the man who attacked her as a back male, medium build, in his 60s with short, cropped hair. After the attack, he rode off on his bicycle.
Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.