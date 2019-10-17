GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte recently awarded donations. Some of the people who helped in the effort include: Rosemarie Jackson, GFWC member, Fran Kowalczk, Share the Blessings Ministry, Annamaria Belezitch, President of PCHS Model UN program, and member Michelle Bisaretti, Linda Lusk, C.A.R.E. representative, Teresa Desguin and Debbie Amaral-Chow of Meals on Wheels, Suzanne Roberts, Chief Executive officer of the Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Mary Sampiere and Julia Heise of the GFWC.