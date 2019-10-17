PORT CHARLOTTE — At the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs of Port Charlotte regular meeting on Oct. 11, six donations of $500 each were awarded to local nonprofit organizations in the community.
The beneficiaries this year were: Meals on Wheels, Crossroads Academy, Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Share the Blessings Ministry, Model UN (Port Charlotte High School), and Virginia B. Andes Clinic.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is a nonprofit organization which hosts fundraisers throughout the year to give-back to local charities and local veterans. Membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents. Call Judy Delaney at 941-255-1941 for membership information.
Upcoming Fundraisers include a craft/vendor Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Live day Charity Auction on Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m., and Bunco every second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The clubhouse is located at 20371 Tappan Zee Dr., Port Charlotte.
