As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, non-profits are embracing the spirit of giving.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation's board of directors recently awarded nine leveraged grants totaling $462,000. Three of those recipients were local non-profits, United Way of Charlotte County, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic and the Gulf Coast Partnership, who received a combined $67,000.
The funds come from the Miriam P. Raines Charitable Fund, an endowment created to help women in Charlotte County help themselves by furthering their life skills.
United Way's grant funds, which totaled $25,000, will go toward supporting its collective impact consultant, Jennifer Sexton, to assist with low-income, female-headed households in accessing a myriad of services.
According to United Way, 81% of single-female-headed households in Charlotte County are asset-limited, income-constrained and employed.
“These women are working hard, yet still struggling to make ends meet," said United Way of Charlotte County's executive director Angie Matthiessen. "They experience the impacts of poverty and toxic stress daily.”
Meanwhile, the $20,000 grant for the Virginia B. Andes clinic will support its clinic services director, Janice Chupka, who has worked at the clinic over two years. This way, the clinic can increase access for uninsured senior women to healthcare.
With these funds, the clinic will be able to provide services to at least 1,000 uninsured senior women in Charlotte County, according to the clinic's CEO, Suzanne Roberts.
Additionally, the Gulf Coast Partnership, based in Punta Gorda, received $22,000 to help provide safe housing to women suffering from homelessness, particularly those who have been victims of violence. To do that, Gulf Coast Partnership will use these funds to create a landlord engagement program.
“We are proud to work with these amazing organizations as they deliver outstanding services and transform our region,” said Mark Pritchett, the president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Leveraged grants must target regional priorities and provide measurable data to assess impact, according to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Grant recipients must also provide at least 50% of the cash for the program or project. There are three leveraged grant cycles a year, with the next application due Dec. 18.
The funding altogether will support the foundation's regional efforts to fight hunger, provide safe housing to single mothers and expand trauma-focused services for children.
The board also approved $266,000 for 51 community grants.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is a public charity that was created in 1995 and has since invested over $350 million in grants and initiatives within the region. Their grant priorities range from health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture and the environment.
To learn more information, visit www.GulfCoastCF.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.