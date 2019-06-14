Savannah Welton is 22 years old, a female, and an avid sailor.
That puts her in the vanguard of young women in Charlotte County who are teaching others how to sail and are focusing on getting other women out on the water and under a sail. It’s not that there aren’t women sailors. It’s that there’s plenty of room on Charlotte Harbor for more.
Welton is a U.S. Sailing certified instructor for Learn to Sail, a program that teaches children and adults how to sail.
In its sixth year, the program attracts an average of 125 youths ages 8 to 18 to its five-day sailing courses over the summer. The first round of classes began earlier this month.
“We want to grow,” said Welton, who learned to sail on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee. She is a Charlotte High School and University of South Florida graduate who is just beginning her career in education. “Sailing is attractive to women because gender does not influence performance. Good sailors are people who are efficient, analytical, calm under pressure, and strong communicators.”
The Learn to Sail program, located at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda, was under the auspices of the YMCA in its first two years, but in March 2015 the Y turned the program over to a board of directors. Savannah is vice president-secretary; Julie Jackson, president. The organization is all-volunteer and self-funded.
“We have two adult women on the board,” Welton said. “We want to attract more.”
“We really would like to get younger people into the organization,” said Jackson. “I think some younger blood would be helpful to the organization. There’s so much potential.”
Welton is one of three young women who are instructors in the program. The other two are middle-school girls who learned how to sail in the program and have returned as volunteer junior instructors and youth ambassadors: Abigail Willis and Hunter Ingram.
“I love helping and am really passionate for sailing,” said Abigail, who learned to sail three years ago and has been teaching for about a year.
Hunter comes by the water naturally. Her father, Capt. Leighton Ingram, has been fishing and guiding in local waters for years.
Sailing, Welton said, is “unlike anything else, and it’s never the same. You can go out in the morning and sail, come in for lunch, go back out in the afternoon and have a completely different sail.”
Teaching sailing, the Punta Gorda resident said, requires a level of discipline that translates into making her a better sailor.
“Once you get the mechanics of the boat and you’re a functional sailor yourself, it requires you to be able to tell people that they’re doing something incorrectly,” she said. “It’s especially important when you’re skippering, when you’re in charge and responsible for your vessel.”
Teaching “gives me the opportunity to practice being more of a leader.”
Jackson has been involved in Learn to Sail for about 2½ years. The Punta Gorda Isles resident is not a sailor herself, but she has crewed on cruises and she is passionate about the program.
“There’s no better way to learn than to get out there and do it. Make mistakes. Learn from the mistakes,” she said. “When the kids come off the water, they’re so happy, so excited. It’s incredibly rewarding.”
It would be equally rewarding to see women – young and old – get a taste of that excitement, Jackson and Weldon say.
“We have a really good time,” Jackson said. “It’s healthy, great exercise, great socialization. We would love to see more women come in.”
For more information, visit www.learntosailswf.org.
