Women with a Mission recently donated $500 to Dollars For Mammograms. President Rita Bertler accepts the check form President EJ Karpach. Pictured from left are Cathy Maddes, Patricia Harris, Rita Bertler, EJ Karpach and Ginny Vernia. This donation to Dollars for Mammogram helps provide mammograms at no cost to those who cannot afford them.
