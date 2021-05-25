When the nonprofit group Women with a Mission heard Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte was in need of donations, the group decided to do something about it, said Suzanne Gudenau, who is a member of the charitable group.
Recently, the president of Women with a Mission, E.J. Karpach, recently presented a check for $500 to the hospice center.
In the past, Women with a Mission have given donations in $500 increments to Meals on Wheels, the Back Pack Kidz, Back Pack Angels, the Animal Welfare League, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop program, and more.
In an earlier interview, Karpach explained the nonprofit doesn't help charities receiving state or federal funding, but only those which rely on donations.
She said the group was formed more than six years ago over lunch, when several women decided to form an organization to raise money for local charities.
The group has grown to several dozen members who pay monthly dues of $2 and run fundraisers.
The organizations also hosts a yearly Christmas party for women veterans who reside in the veterans' home off Harborview Road, and present them with "something they can use," usually clothing, said Karpach.
Anyone wishing to become a part of Women with a Mission can contact Karpach at 941-629-9588.
