Women with a Mission, a local nonprofit group, is holding its annual large yard sale this week to raise money for local charities.
Items will include both new and gently-used items, and very little furniture.
In the past, Women with a Mission has given donations in $500 increments to Meals on Wheels, the Back Pack Kidz, Back Pack Angels, the Animal Welfare League, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop program, and more.
They don't help charities receiving state or federal funding, but only those relying on donations, said founder and president E.J. Karpach, who got together with five women over lunch six years ago, and they decided to form an organization to raise money for local charities.
The original members had been part of a Knights of Columbus ladies auxiliary, but they broke off from the auxiliary to form their own nonprofit, said Karpach.
Besides providing others with much-needed funds, Women with a Mission serves another need. "So many people are widows needing social outlets," Karpach said. Women with a Mission provides those outlets, as some of their fundraising efforts have included activities such as gambling and holiday parties.
As word spread, more women wanted to participate to help others while socializing, and today there are 41 members who reside in North Port and in Charlotte County, said Karpach.
They pay monthly dues of $2, and their fundraising efforts have been impressive. In one year they gave away $11,000.
Besides fundraising, they host a yearly Christmas party for the six to eight women veterans residing in the veterans' home off Harborview Road, said Karpach. They present the veterans with "something they can use," usually clothing, she added.
Women with a Mission members also socialize during their Halloween and Christmas parties, and their meetings are held over breakfast or lunch.
The yard sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 18240 Worlbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. (Follow the signs at Collingswood and Edgewater Drive.)
There will be a special men's section at the sale — "It will contain fishing stuff and tools," Karpach said — and some of the items will be brand new, such as an air fryer, she said. There will be a flat-screen TV, brand-name clothing, books, jewelry, and household goods. She promises a sale that will have "clean items" which one would buy and not discard.
Due to the pandemic, there will be social distancing, everyone will be wearing masks, and there will be large containers of hand sanitizer on the outdoor tables, Karpach explained. "We are making every attempt to keep everyone safe."
Anyone wishing to become a part of Women with a Mission should call E.J. Karpach at 941-629-9588.
