Women with a Mission members recently presented Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell with a $500 check so that his deputies can add it to their Shop with a Cop fund to take children shopping for things they need. From left are Marie Cummings, Prummell, E.J. Karpach, Mrs. Claus, Santa, Susan Kamuchey, Lorraine Wolf, and Patricia Harris.
Women with a Mission “adopted” a family in the North Port Social Services’ Adopt-n-Shop program. They gave mom Sharon money and gifts totaling $500 for her and her two young daughters. Pictured, from left, are Brittany Rainey, Patricia Harris, Ginny Vernia, Sue Gudenau, Sharon, E.J. Karpach, founder of Women with a Mission, and the North Port Social Services staff.
Photo provided
PORT CHARLOTTE — Women with a Mission, led by founder E.J. Karpach, donated money and gifts to two separate entities this season, and both were for kids.
“Around Christmas, we do things for children,” Karpach said.
She and her group of 30 active members spend the year fundraising so that they will be able to give money and/or gifts totaling $500 to each of their chosen causes.
“We read the papers and decided to help Shop with a Cop and a North Port family,” during this year, she said.
Karpach and company presented a $500 check to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell at the Murdock Walmart, for CCSO’s annual Shop with a Cop event in which deputies take children shopping for things they need.
This is the sixth consecutive year in which Women with a Mission has donated to the CCSO program.
Through the North Port Social Services division, that annually holds its Adopt-N-Shop program, members of Women with a Mission were paired with a single mother. The group bought $500 worth of groceries, gift cards, clothes and toys for her and her family of two young daughters.
“We bought the girls five gifts apiece including clothing plus one game for each child. We gave ...their mother, a $70 gift card to Ross, and a $125 gift certificate for food. She was so thrilled,” Karpach said. “We even had to go online one of the little unicorns in the right color.”
Karpach said the girls’ gifts were wrapped in large boxes.
“I can hardly wait to hear from (her), after the girls open their gifts Christmas morning.”
Karpach along with several others, started Women with a Mission about six years ago.
Their latest fundraising venture was a yard sale on Nov. 1. They plan upcoming “gambling trips,” and will participate in a community yard sale in North Port on Jan. 29, Karpach said.
Word of their generosity has gotten out, and one person stepped forward to help, by giving the group five new microwaves, Karpach noted.
Soon, those microwaves will appear at one of the Women with a Mission’s fundraisers. And, like all of the other fundraisers, the entire proceeds will be given to others — in $500 increments.
