Over a year ago following fundraising activities, members of Women with a Mission presented a $500 check to Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte coordinator, Kaitlyn Reeves. From left are Pat Harris, E.J. Karpach, Reeves, Sue Gudenau, and Virginia (Ginny) Vernia.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The holiday season will be merrier for some this year, as Women with a Mission announced some of the proceeds from upcoming fundraisers will benefit the Shop with a Cop program and other groups.
“We give money in increments of $500 to nonprofit groups that are not funded by the state or federal government,” Women with a Mission President E.J. Karpach said.
Women with a Mission has been in existence about seven years, with members paying monthly dues of $2, and they run fundraisers to help others in the community.
This October, two events are planned: a two-day yard sale; and a casino bus trip to the Immokalee Casino.
The yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18240 Worlbrette Circle, Port Charlotte.
She said it promises unique and new and gently used merchandise, along with a “just for men” section as well as “brand name clothing and shoes, jewelry, books, and household goods.”
Due to the pandemic, there will be social distancing and bottles of hand sanitizers on the outdoor tables.
“Every attempt will be made to keep everyone safe,” Karpach said.
The casino bus on Saturday, Oct. 23 departs from the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening, arriving about 6 p.m..
The $25 per person cost covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. There will be water and treats on the bus, and a 50/50 drawing will be available.
Karpach said reservations will be taken on a first come basis; there will be no refunds. For information, call 941-255-0005. Anyone 21 years of age or older is welcome to join the casino trip.
In the past, the group has given donations in $500 increments to the Back Pack Kidz, Meals on Wheels, Back Pack Angels, and the Animal Welfare League.
In addition, the group has been hosting a yearly Christmas party for women veterans who reside in the veterans’ home off Harborview Road.
During the party, veterans are presented with gifts, including new clothing.
