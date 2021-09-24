Jane Merrian

Jane Merriam, a member of the Charlotte County Democratic Party, leads a chant at a Women’s March in January 2020.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Thousands of marchers in Florida will be supporting women’s reproductive rights during rallies on Oct. 2.

The national group, Women’s March, decided to organize rallies nationwide in response to a restrictive abortion law in Texas and comments by Gov. Ron DeSantis that he was considering a similar law.

On Wednesday, a Florida lawmaker filed a bill modeled on the Texas law.

“I’m 72 years old and I thought the issue was resolved when I was in my early 20s,” organizer Jane Merriam said.

Merriam, a Punta Gorda resident, is setting up a rally in Port Charlotte.

She said so far more than 100 have signed up to participate in a rally and walk at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The gathering spot for the rally is Live Oak Point at the foot of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge.

“We’ll be walking south, toward Punta Gorda, and will turn around halfway on the bridge,” Merriam said.

Another rally will take place at Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 West Marion Ave., beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, according to the Florida chapter of Women’s March.

The marches are being organized in every state two days before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term.


Women’s March is a nonprofit created for the inaugural Women’s March held on Jan. 21, 2017. On that date, about 300,000 people marched in Washington and in dozens of other communities.

A march last fall included a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Oct. 2 rally will mark the first Women’s March to occur outside of Donald Trump’s presidency; more than 90 other organizations are included in hosting the nationwide events.

In Manatee County, county commissioners have asked Florida’s attorney general for legal advice on how to establish an abortion ban.

DeSantis has said he might support a state law that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates Executive Director Laura Goodhue said should a Florida ban be imposed, it would mostly impact the poor in society.

“People with money can buy a plane ticket and go up north,” she said.

On the average, there are 70,000 abortions performed in Florida each year, Goodhue said.

Currently in Florida, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks, but the procedure could be done later in the case of an emergency.

She said the bill would need a Senate sponsor, but said the Speaker of the House has already expressed support of the bill.

