CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A crowd of some 250 multi-generational women and men on Saturday marched to the center of the U.S. 41 bridge to protest abortion laws.

They gathered at Live Oak Point Park on the Charlotte Harbor side of the bridge, to hear from speakers including Holly DeVogt, from the Englewood Democratic Club; Jane Merriam, from Charlotte County Democrats and Vicki Welsch, from Indivisible Action Southwest Florida.

They spoke about the threat to women’s reproductive rights in Florida.

Many held signs expressing their view, including “Let’s Talk About the Elephant in the Womb,” “Fempire Strikes Back,” “Mind Your Own Uterus,” “My Choice, My Body,” and “We are Ruthless NOW Act Accordingly.”

The latter sign contained a drawing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


One woman was dressed in garb resembling that worn by characters in the TV show “A Handmaid’s Tale,” which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel depicting women as chattel and used only to breed children.

“Through the years, I have watched how anti-abortion extremists have launched attack after attack on reproductive rights in Florida,” Charlotte County Democratic Party Chair Teresa Jenkins said. “These efforts to ban abortion stem from a ruthless desire to curtail women’s freedom. Real compassion means allowing people to make their own personal family decisions and ensuring all women have the resources and support they need to make informed decisions that are best for them and for their families.”

A bill similar to what has already been enacted in Texas, filed by state Rep. Webster Barnaby (R), is making its way through the Republican-controlled Florida legislature. It would outlaw abortions when a heartbeat is detected, normally around six to eight weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

This march was hosted by the Charlotte County Democrats and the national Women’s March organization (https://womensmarch.com/) which had organized marches on Oct. 2 across the nation, including many in Florida.

