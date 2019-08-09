Were you a Jimi Hendrix fan? What about Crosby Stills Nash and Young?
Maybe you still listen to their music in your car. But did you ever see them live? And at Woodstock?
It has been almost 50 years since the famous music festival was held Aug. 15-18, 1969 in New York.
And now we want to hear from you about it. Share your memories and memorabilia from "3 Days of Peace & Music" for a story we're working on.
Email Andrea.Praegitzer@yoursun.com or call 941-206-1168 today.
