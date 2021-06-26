Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties have one big thing in common: Workers are needed in just about every area.
As businesses reopened after being shuttered during the pandemic, and more people returned to work, the unemployment rate has fallen.
Now that Florida has eliminated the $300 per week additional money for those on unemployment, it's expected more people will return to the workforce.
But that hasn't happened yet, as evidenced by the dire need for workers of all types — skilled and unskilled, with college degrees and vocational training, and those with just a high school diploma.
Charlotte County's unemployment rate of 4.7% and Sarasota and DeSoto counties' rate of 4.1% are below the state's average of 4.9%. But while many have found jobs, there are more job openings than workers, and businesses are suffering. Some can't even open due a lack of staff.
"Staffing has been a major problem for us over the last few months," said Sue Randall, who, along with her husband Nick, owns the Village Fish Market and La Fiorentina restaurants in Punta Gorda.
She said as a result of the staffing shortage, "for the first time ever we have had to block tables in the restaurant as we did not have enough staff to serve the number of customers that we attract."
The impact caused the Randalls to make other changes as well: "Currently we are desperate for a breakfast cook and if we cannot get one. We will have to reduce the number of days we serve breakfast."
But there are more obstacles the owners face.
"As we couldn't even get enough staff to run the Village Fish Market during season, we had no hope of getting a whole team to reopen La Fiorentina," she said.
La Fiorentina, located on U.S. 41 southbound in Punta Gorda past Seminole Lakes, has been closed for months.
"It has been exceedingly frustrating and costly," said Sue Randall.
For now, the Randalls are "still looking for a kitchen manager, a line cook and a part-time bartender for Village Fish Market," she said. "We hope to reopen La Fiorentina soon, too."
Over at the Captain's Table in Fishermen's Village, the situation was similar. Manager James Halker, said, "we could always use kitchen help." He said, however, since it's not the prime season, "we're not as busy with tourists."
But restaurants and bars aren't the only businesses needing workers.
Although the restaurant industry seems to be the most in need of employees, "the logistics industry - transportation such as Cheney Brothers, manufacturing, the healthcare industry" are all looking for workers, said Kay Tracy, business recruitment manager for the Charlotte County Economic Development Office.
On its website (cheneybrothers.com), Cheney Brothers in Punta Gorda advertised for a commercial licensed (CDL) local route driver, and there were openings for warehouse workers.
The healthcare field in particular needs nurses in our area.
Signature Healthcare in Port Charlotte last week advertised for CNAs who would receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus. Pay ranged from $13.54 to $14.94 per hour.
Merrill Gardens, an assisted living facility in Port Charlotte, was offering paid time off and retirement benefits.
But if you are a registered nurse, the pay scale is much higher, and some facilities are offering sign-on bonuses.
DeSoto County, which is part of the CareerSource Heartland territory, has numerous openings which need to be filled, said Donna Doubleday, president and CEO of CareerSource Heartland.
On Monday, she said, "The top five occupations with openings in DeSoto County are registered nurses, CNAs and home health aides, retail associates, teachers, and food service occupations."
There are numerous teaching positions in our area. Many were listed on Indeed.com. Some require certifications, while others do not. Pay ranges on Indeed were anywhere from $32,000 to $60,000, with several listed as $47,500. One teaching position required only a high school diploma.
Indeed.com also had numerous listings for healthcare workers, with many offering sign-on bonuses. Registered nurses seemed to be particularly in demand. A number offered sign-on bonuses of $5,000 and other perks.
Bartender positions apparently can be lucrative. In North Port, the Dockside Waterfront Grill posted an opening paying between $25 to $40 per hour.
Similar jobs in Port Charlotte were offering pay up to $25 per hour. But don't forget about tips, should you be considering a job in mixology.
Mirca Mercado, vice president and chief financial officer of Labor Solutions, Inc., a staffing agency which finds employees for businesses, said, "skilled workers are in demand."
Gone are the days when the area offered entry level or no skills positions. Needed now are "electricians, certified or with prior experience; air conditioning specialists with certifications; other skilled workers; financial analysts, workers in the industrial field; certified forklift operators; and industrial mechanics," she said.
"Before, clerical work meant mostly receptionists, but as more businesses are coming to our area, more skilled workers are needed," Mercado added.
Local government offices and police and fire departments have been advertising openings; go to your local county government's website to search for job postings.
CareerSource Southwest Florida, which encompasses Charlotte County, has taken data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and reported which industries gained in jobs over the past year.
Jim Wall, who compiled the data, reported jobs with the most growth were in leisure and hospitality (12,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (5,000); education and health services (4,500); professional and business services (4,100); mining, logging, and construction (3,000); other services (2,000); financial activities (1,400); manufacturing (600); and information (100).
He pointed out that the Punta Gorda metro area, which encompasses Charlotte County, gained 2,600 jobs from a year ago.
Although the five-county region CareerSource Southwest Florida serves showed the entire area lost 1,900 government jobs over the year, the Punta Gorda metro region gained 300 government jobs.
In addition to your local CareerSource office and private employment agencies, other websites such as Indeed.com, Joblift.com and Joblist.com post local listings.
Joblift on June 23 showed many healthcare industry positions, while Joblist showed diverse openings for Amazon workers, delivery drivers, local banks, restaurants, and the Home Depot and Walmart.
Just as the real estate field is currently a seller's market, in the workplace it's an employee's market.
