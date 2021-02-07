PUNTA GORDA — For Englewood resident Holly Turner, just the level of play and strategy among professional players was something to be seen at the World Pickleball Championship at PicklePlex in Punta Gorda Sunday.
"I've never been to a professional pickleball tournament before," Turner said. "This is exciting. My husband and I have only been playing in Englewood for the last three or four months. It's really interesting to see the high level of play; they're doing great."
The World Pickleball Championship wrapped up Sunday, hosting some of the world’s top players, based on Global Pickleball Rankings.
Final match winners had not been determined at the time of this report. More information can be found at PicklePlex.org.
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
This is the first-ever pickleball tournament awarding $100,000 in cash prizes, pitting around 500 players against each other during the five-day event at the sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Social distancing and other safety protocols were in place throughout the event.
"To me this is a very safe tournament," Turner said. "Everyone is social distancing. I think it’s just great to be here today; it’s a sunny day (and) you can’t beat that."
Elke Hein-Glenn and Muriell Huard drove up from Naples to watch the tournament.
The two were both players in December 2019 when the nonprofit PicklePlex organization hosted its first international championship.
"It's awesome to get back out (here)," Hein-Glenn said. "We can’t wait until everybody can come and hang out because we have a lot friends that did not come because of COVID. I just can’t wait until everybody comes out again. This should be full and it’s obviously (not); I’m ready for this (COVID mess) to stop."
Last year, there were around 400 players competing in the championships.
Punta Gorda Council Member Nancy Prafke is the city’s liaison to the PicklePlex board of directors. She was happy the organization was able to put on the tournament.
"This is great for the community and the PicklePlex," Prafke said. "There have been more participants here this year than last year so the tournament has grown and that’s to be expected; it's a very good thing."
As far as the safety protocols at the event, Prafke said, "We can put lots of procedures in place but it’s still up to the people to keep a safe distance from one another. But it’s a great thing for the PicklePlex and the community of Charlotte County to have this event."
