VENICE — The skies over Venice from Jan. 23-26 will once again be home to planes like the ones that filled them from 1943-45.
Those nearby may listen for the distinctive sound of the Consolidated B-24 Liberator and watch for its smaller companion, a P-51 Mustang.
The planes had a positive affect on Venice, which had seen a drastic reversal of fortune with the onset of the Great Depression and end of the Florida land boom in 1928-29.
As World War II began, despite having fewer than 1,000 residents, Venice gained a second airport — a U.S. Army Airbase in 1943 and a new lease on life.
The arrival of the airbase was the first major upward bump in the population since the onset of the Great Depression which had seen the population plummet from about 4,000 to 400 nearly overnight.
When the base opened in 1943, the population soon swelled to more than 4,000 with the arrival of fighter pilot trainers and trainees.
From Jan. 23-26, three historic planes from that era will serve to turn the clocks back to that era, serving as a memory jogger for the remaining veterans of that era as well an important history lesson for those who have come after to this historic.
Due to arrive the morning of Jan. 23 are a two-seater version of the P-51 Mustang, the four-engine Consolidated B-24 Liberator and a two-engine North American B-25 Mitchell.
The B-24 is the last B-24 still flying.
The B-25 replaces the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, known as the “Nine-O-Nine,” which crashed on Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Conn., with 13 on board. Seven people, including the pilot and co-pilot were killed. Six survived.
Because the Mustang visiting Venice is a rare two-seater, those who are interested can purchase “stick time” of either 30 minutes for $2,400 or 60 minutes for $3,400.
Those interested also may purchase flights on the two larger planes for $475. Such flights are usually before and after the Collings Foundation hours on the air base, when the planes are open for viewing and walk-through tours at $10 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under.
To register for a flight visit the Collings website at cfdn.org" target="_blank">cfdn.org or call 800-568-8924. Reservations are not needed for the tours. Visit the planes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25.
The planes are being hosted by Suncoast Air Center, 400 E. Airport Ave., Venice 34285.
The planes will be at Fort Myers from Jan. 27-30 and at Naples from Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
For directions and information to any of these locations visit: cfdn.org or call 800-568-8924.
