PORT CHARLOTTE — The first rule of gun safety: never put your booger hook on the trigger, unless you're ready to shoot.
This is what firearms instructor Jenny Malone tells the kids at J&J One Stop Gun Shop in Port Charlotte at their monthly Youth Safety Shooting Class, taught on the first Tuesday at 6 p.m. for kids ages 7 and up.
The cost of the class is $18 and includes the use of a rifle, 50 rounds of ammunition, a target, and eye and ear protection. It's been going on at least a year and is usually attended by about eight kids, but sometimes more, including a few who take the class more than once.
The purpose of the classes is based off a National Rifle Association (NRA) slogan, "Gun-proof your kids, don't kid-proof your guns."
Kids start out on a .22 rifle, and after a few classes, if they're comfortable, they can move on to a different gun.
"We're trying to get kids started on the right foot," said instructor Billy Carl.
He said he doesn't know of any other courses in the area like this one. "Education is everything. It's not something to push on them."
Before entering the range and putting on their protective eye wear and ear protection, the kids receive a safety briefing.
Malone tells them to remember to always keep their gun pointed in a safe direction, and when shooting, always think "what's beyond this target?"
"We want to treat all guns like they're loaded," she said.
"If at any time you feel nervous or upset, set the rifle down and let your instructor know," Malone said. "This does not mean you know how to shoot a gun; you must always have a responsible adult around."
Carl told the kids that if they ever encounter a gun, not to touch it, leave the area and immediately tell an adult.
•••
It's 9-year-old Andrew Parsons' third time shooting and his third time working with Carl.
"I've been with him every time, so he understands me," Andrew said.
"I did really good, because it's in the blood of my family," he said, adding that his mom, dad, and grandma are all avid shooters.
His mom, Brandee, and dad, William, took their concealed carry class with Carl also.
"That's what they do for a living," his dad said, adding that he wanted to make sure his son learned how to shoot in a safe environment.
The Parsons have a gun at home they keep in a combination safe.
"He knows it's not a toy," Brandee said. "I didn't want him having his own, but this is a safe environment. I'd rather have him learn the right way."
Brandee added if shooting turns out to be something her son loves, she and William will look into getting him into competitive shooting as a sport.
"I'd rather nourish it if it's something he loves," she said.
•••
Nicholas Schmidt brought his 13-year-old daughter to the class. It was her third time shooting, but first time taking the class.
"I wanted her to have firearm safety," her dad said. "I think she needed a professional-style safety training. She didn't want it coming from dad."
Schmidt is an avid shooter and hunter and owns multiple handguns and rifles.
"I want her not to be scared around them, want her to be safe and informed. If she chooses to go out (shooting), it's a plus, but I'll never force her."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.