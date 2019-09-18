NORTH PORT — It is just a small yard sign that appeared briefly at a house on Tuesday.
The wording “This Drug House Closed For Business: Compliments of the North Port Police Department” was placed by North Port police in front of the home on Waltrip Street. Police had made two arrests at the home earlier in the day.
It became very popular overnight.
The development of the signs was reported in Wednesday’s North Port Sun. North Port Police put it on the department’s Facebook page, where it drew hundreds of comments. The story was picked up by local and national television stations.
Social media comments were a mixed bag. Some thought the sign was a great idea intending to keep drug dealers and their customers out of a neighborhood, while others thought it was ridiculous.
By Wednesday afternoon, the sign coverage on the North Port Police Department’s Facebook page had been viewed by 100,000 people, with 27,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares.
The original sign, planted in the yard in the 1900 block of Waltrip Street had been “messed with,” according North Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor, and police came by to pick it up off the house’s lawn.
Neighbors also seemed less than thrilled. The residents in the area, facing a bevy of regional news crews, seemed to quit talking. One man, reached by the Sun, said: “There’s no sign here, no drugs in this area” and slammed his door.
WINK News also spoke with people in the neighborhood Wednesday.
“Just like registering as a sex offender, you should register as a drug offender,” Matt Scott said.
“I think the good way to stop crime of any type is to get it out there and say, ‘Hey, this guy did this,’” Scott added.
The signs are a first for North Port Police Department, though similar signs have been used this year by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Not everyone thinks the idea is clever, though.
“I thought it was completely ridiculous,” said John Scott in North Port. “It looks like a joke sign. It was insane and completely ineffective.”
Carlos Smith and Tavarious Smith face drug possession charges tied to the house. Carlos Smith told WINK News it’s a misunderstanding: “That’s the bottom line. Don’t nobody sell no drugs here, man.”
The social media comments on NPPD’s page included some thanking North Port Police for “telling it like it is,” as one man put it. “Now do it for sex offenders,” one woman suggested.
Others recalled an incident in the past two years, when North Port police, facing a slew of arrests at a house on San Mateo Drive, threw a block party in front of the residence. They had corn hole games, grilled barbecue and served dinners. The neighborhood turned out. The activity died down at the troubled residence after a time.
The new signs, ordered by North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, will appear where police action has taken place. Garrison, who has stated that North Port is for families, not drug houses, often takes an unorthodox approach to bringing crime numbers down.
The signs will keep going up, police said.
